Rubio speaks with Egypt, Qatar, White House prevents taxpayer dollars to Gaza

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for "his mediation efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza" according to a statement by the US State Department on Tuesday evening.

Rubio tells Egypt of need to cooperate to stop Hamas governing Gaza again

Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' Gaza was not mentioned in the US State Department statement released on Tuesday after the call between Rubio and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

By REUTERS

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), US President Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of State, arrives ahead of the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)

