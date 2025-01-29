Rubio speaks with Egypt, Qatar, White House prevents taxpayer dollars to Gaza
Rubio tells Egypt of need to cooperate to stop Hamas governing Gaza again, thanks Qatari PM for Gaza hostage mediation • $50m. taxpayer dollars about to fund condoms in Gaza,' WH press sec. says
Rubio thanks Qatari PM for Gaza hostage mediation
The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for "his mediation efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza" according to a statement by the US State Department on Tuesday evening.Go to the full article >>
Rubio tells Egypt of need to cooperate to stop Hamas governing Gaza again
Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' Gaza was not mentioned in the US State Department statement released on Tuesday after the call between Rubio and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Egypt's foreign minister on Tuesday it was important to ensure Hamas terrorists can never govern Gaza again, the State Department said, with their call coming after President Donald Trump suggested Egypt and Jordan should take more Palestinians.Go to the full article >>
IDF launches support program for wounded soldiers
New 'Telam' command to provide personalized care and rights advocacy for over 15,000 soldiers injured since October 7.
About 70 reserve officers have completed the first training course for the IDF’s new ‘Telam’ Command (support, accompaniment, and rights fulfillment), and will assume their roles in the coming days, the Military and Defense Ministry announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Russia, Syria to hold further talks on Russian military bases in Syria, TASS reports
Russia and Syria will hold further talks regarding Russian military bases in Syria, Russia's news agencies reported late on Tuesday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as telling journalists after his talks with Syrian officials.Go to the full article >>
'$50m. taxpayer dollars about to fund condoms in Gaza,' WH press sec. says
Palestinian terrorists in Gaza began launching improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including condoms and balloons, into Israel’s South in 2017.
“There was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday, slamming the Biden administration for its handling of foreign aid.Go to the full article >>
IDF fires warning shots at suspects in Gaza Strip
The IDF fired warning shots at suspects who posed a threat to troops in various areas throughout the Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 90 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal