Houthis launch missile toward central Israel after US strikes, IDF conducts ops in central Gaza
Alumim Oct. 7 probe: 17 Thai, Nepalese workers killed because no plan to protect them • Israel will resume evacuating civilians from Gaza Strip combat zones, Katz says
'The Israeli Air Force's strike against Hamas terrorists was only the first step,' he warned. Katz also told the 'residents of Gaza' that 'this is the last warning.'
Israeli authorities will resume the "evacuation of civilians from the battle zones [in the Gaza Strip]," Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday.
Five people were kidnapped, three of whom were returned, and two of whom are still being held by Hamas or other terror groups.
Seventeen Thai and Nepalese workers were killed in Kibbutz Alumim by Hamas invaders on October 7, even as not a single Israeli kibbutz resident was killed – though five security forces were – because there was no real plan to protect them. This is the point of clarification gathered from the IDF's probe of the kibbutz on Wednesday.
Hamas not softening stance on hostage deal despite Gaza strikes, sources tell 'Post'
Israel has ramped up its military response to Hamas in Gaza, with officials signaling a shift toward full control as hostage negotiations remain stalled.
After Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, there was still no indication that Hamas was preparing to soften its stance on the issue of the hostage and ceasefire deal.
Eli Sharabi to share testimony at UN Security Council meeting on hostage crisis
The UN Security Council will convene on Friday for a special session on our hostages still held in brutal Hamas captivity, Israel's ambassador to the UN confirmed early on Thursday morning.
Sirens sound across Israel following projectile from Yemen
The last time these areas have been targeted was January 18, 2025.
Sirens sounded across Israel following a missile from Yemen, the IDF announced early Thursday morning.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.