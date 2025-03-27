Reports of IDF strikes in Lebanon, Syria, Hamas claims spokesperson killed in Israeli strike
Likud minister calls for civil war to 'defeat Left' • Trump: Mike Waltz took responsibility for Houthis Signal chat leak • IDF eliminates masked terrorist in West Bank
IDF warns Gazans of new expansion of operations
The Arabic language spokesperson for the IDF, Col. Avichay Adraee, on Wednesday evening, warned residents of certain neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip to evacuate south of Wadi Gaza before the IDF conducts military operations.
IDF eliminates masked terrorist in West Bank
IDF observers identified a masked terrorist with stones in his hand by the 'Heart of Samaria' highway area in the West Bank, the military announced on Wednesday.
Trump: Mike Waltz took responsibility for Houthis Signal chat leak
The revelation that highly sensitive attack plans were shared on a commercial messaging app, possibly on personal cellphones, has triggered outrage in Washington.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth texted about plans to kill a Houthi terrorist leader in Yemen two hours before a military operation meant to be shrouded in secrecy, according to screenshots of a chat released by The Atlantic on Wednesday.
Hamas claims spokesperson killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Earlier this week, Israel killed Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas' political office, and Salah al-Bardaweel, another senior leader.
Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou was allegedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza, Hamas-affiliated news agency Shehab reported on Wednesday night.
Likud minister calls for civil war to 'defeat Left'
Minister Amsalem suggests civil war may be needed to "defeat the Left," while opposition leader Lapid warns of a "criminal government."
Regional Cooperation Minister Dudi Amsalem called for a civil war to "defeat the Left that doesn't accept our position" in an interview with Kan News on Wednesday.
Israel strikes Lebanon, Syria - report
Israel is conducting strikes in Lebanon and Syria, Arab media reported early Thursday morning.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.