IDF, Shin Bet conduct strikes targeting Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut, US conducts strikes in Yemen

US says it killed top Houthi missile expert, but questions linger • IDF Rafah evacuation imminent
US conducts 15 strikes in Yemen - report
The United States is continuing to carry out strikes against the Houthis in northern Yemen, with 15 being conducted on Monday, Houthi media reported early Tuesday morning.
A Houthi spokesman also announced that their air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 drone in the airspace of Marib province using a locally manufactured missile.
The IDF and Shin Bet conducted a strike in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut to kill a Hezbollah terrorist who has been assisting Hamas, the military announced early Tuesday morning.
The terrorist posed a "real and immediate threat," according to the IDF.
The White House has said that US strikes in Yemen earlier this month killed the Houthi top missile expert, but the US military has so far declined to confirm the death, and the identity of the Houthi commander in question is unclear.
IDF prepares for imminent Rafah evacuation, barring Hamas release of hostages
Israel has paused the Gaza invasion to allow time for a potential hostage deal before advancing further and triggering mass civilian evacuations.
Evacuating the remaining Palestinian civilians from Rafah could be imminent if there is no new hostage deal in the near future, a senior diplomatic source said on Monday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.