Golani rescues dog kidnapped from Nir Oz on October 7, Former hostage visits Western Wall
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt • Sa'ar meets UK counterpart in London to discuss Iranian nuclear issue, Gaza hostages
Sa'ar meets UK counterpart in London to discuss Iranian nuclear issue, Gaza hostages
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Tuesday, Israel's foreign ministry stated.Go to the full article >>
IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt from Egypt
The IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Israel, the military stated on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Firefighting teams work to contain fire in the Dead Sea area
Eleven firefighting teams are working to fight and contain a fire in the Dead Sea area, the Fire and Rescue Authority said on Tuesday evening.Go to the full article >>
Former hostage Eliya Cohen makes first visit to Western Wall after release
The visit marked exactly one year after Eliya’s mother, Sigi Cohen, prayed at the Western Wall for her son's safe return.
Former hostage Eliya Cohen prayed for the return of the remaining hostages in Gaza during a visit to the Western Wall on Tuesday, N12 reported.Go to the full article >>
Golani Brigade rescues dog kidnapped from Nir Oz on October 7
Billy, a three-and-a-half-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was found near Rafah, and was revealed to be from Nir Oz when she was brought to Israel for treatment.
The IDF found a dog who was kidnapped from Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, near Rafah, N12 reported on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.