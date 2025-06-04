Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF strikes in Syria following exchange of rocket fire

IDF intercepts Houthi missile • US proposes interim step in Iran nuclear talks • UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Soldiers from the Givati Brigade operate in northern Gaza, June 3, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Soldiers from the Givati Brigade operate in northern Gaza, June 3, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel Katz says Syrian president Sharaa 'directly responsible' for threats to Israel

The IDF confirmed that initial rocket fire from Syria fell in an open area, causing no harm or damage.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, MAYA GUR ARIEH
Direction and distance sign for the Syrian capital of Damascus at Mount Bental Israeli military outpost on the Syrian border (photo credit: DAN SHACHAR/SHUTTERSTOCK)
Direction and distance sign for the Syrian capital of Damascus at Mount Bental Israeli military outpost on the Syrian border
(photo credit: DAN SHACHAR/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated he held Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa "directly responsible for every threat and firing towards the State of Israel, and the full response will come as soon as possible," in response to a barrage of rockets fired from southern Syria on Tuesday evening.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The ten elected members of the UN Security Council have asked for the 15-member body to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution that demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties," said diplomats.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

GHF aid centers to be closed Wednesday, IDF warns Gazans against approaching

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee, along with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, warned residents of Gaza against moving into areas leading to GHF aid distribution centers, which will be closed for “renovation, organization, and efficiency improvement work” in a statement on Tuesday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Washington Post retracts Gaza aid site story after failing to meet 'fairness standards'

The Washington Post admitted it didn't give proper weight to Israel's denial of involvement in the shooting, which the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has also denied.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinians carry aid supplies which they received from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2025, in this screengrab taken from video. (photo credit: REUTERS/Reuters TV)
Palestinians carry aid supplies which they received from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2025, in this screengrab taken from video.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Reuters TV)

The Washington Post on Tuesday filed a correction to a recent article claiming the IDF killed over 30 people near an aid site in Gaza, naming the source as “health officials.”

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF strikes Syrian regime weapons following rocket barrage

The rocket barrage was claimed by a Palestinian faction in Syria calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Aftermath of an Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, March 13, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Aftermath of an Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, March 13, 2025.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The IDF is striking in Syria, the military confirmed early Wednesday morning. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Syria accuses Israel of escalation following Daraa strike

The strike came after a barrage of rockets fired from southern Syria on Tuesday evening, which Defense Minister Katz said he held Syrian President Sharaa "directly responsible” for.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Syria in December. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Syria in December.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Syria's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli strike on the Syrian province of Daraa, saying that it caused "significant human and material losses," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.