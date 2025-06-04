IDF strikes in Syria following exchange of rocket fire
IDF intercepts Houthi missile • US proposes interim step in Iran nuclear talks • UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
Israel Katz says Syrian president Sharaa 'directly responsible' for threats to Israel
The IDF confirmed that initial rocket fire from Syria fell in an open area, causing no harm or damage.
Defense Minister Israel Katz stated he held Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa "directly responsible for every threat and firing towards the State of Israel, and the full response will come as soon as possible," in response to a barrage of rockets fired from southern Syria on Tuesday evening.
UN Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Gaza action
The ten elected members of the UN Security Council have asked for the 15-member body to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution that demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties," said diplomats.
GHF aid centers to be closed Wednesday, IDF warns Gazans against approaching
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee, along with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, warned residents of Gaza against moving into areas leading to GHF aid distribution centers, which will be closed for “renovation, organization, and efficiency improvement work” in a statement on Tuesday.
Washington Post retracts Gaza aid site story after failing to meet 'fairness standards'
The Washington Post admitted it didn't give proper weight to Israel's denial of involvement in the shooting, which the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has also denied.
The Washington Post on Tuesday filed a correction to a recent article claiming the IDF killed over 30 people near an aid site in Gaza, naming the source as "health officials."
IDF strikes Syrian regime weapons following rocket barrage
The rocket barrage was claimed by a Palestinian faction in Syria calling itself the Martyr Muhammad al-Deif Brigades.
The IDF is striking in Syria, the military confirmed early Wednesday morning.
Syria accuses Israel of escalation following Daraa strike
The strike came after a barrage of rockets fired from southern Syria on Tuesday evening, which Defense Minister Katz said he held Syrian President Sharaa "directly responsible” for.
Syria's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli strike on the Syrian province of Daraa, saying that it caused "significant human and material losses," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.