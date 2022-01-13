The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Thousands rally on behalf of Homesh, call for Bennett to resign

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir called Ra'am Party head Mansour Abbas a terrorist and the crowd loudly chanted the slur "terrorist" multiple times.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 21:00
Right wing activists protest the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 13, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Right wing activists protest the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 13, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett must resign, chanted thousands of right-wing activists as they rallied outside his Jerusalem on Thursday night.
"This government will fall, warned Binyamin Regional head Israel Ganz, as he stated that those on the Right "were heading out to battle."
He stood on a makeshift stage set out on the closed-off street. The crowd below him chanted "Bennett resign, we don't want you anymore."
They gathered under the slogan "No to razing Homesh" to demand that the government authorize the Homesh yeshiva situated on that West Bank hilltop in northern Samaria. They also asked it to rebuild the settlement that the government destroyed there in 2005 in the aftermath of the Gaza pullout.
"This is our land. Judea and Samaria is an indivisible part of Israel," Yossi Dagan said.
"This government will fall on Homesh and the Negev," Dagan said.
MK Itamar Ben Gvir protests the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 13, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) MK Itamar Ben Gvir protests the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 13, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The event marked the 30th day since the terror attack that claimed the life of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, as he left the Homesh hilltop.
He had been a student at the Homesh Yeshiva and had dreamed of the restoration of a Jewish community on that hilltop.
The speakers included parliamentarians mostly from the Religious Zionist party, including its leader MK Bezalel Smotrich and MK Orit Struck. Settler leaders and Yehuda's wife Ethia and father Rabbi Mordechai Dimentman also spoke.
A few of the activists held up a sign that said, "Bennett is a liar."
Speakers added in a number of other issues, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz's meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, illegal Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank and the decision to hook up some illegal Israeli-Arab homes in the Negev to electricity.
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir called Ra'am Party head Mansour Abbas a terrorist and the crowd loudly chanted the slur "terrorist" multiple times.
The left-wing group Peace Now charged that the Homesh hilltop was a "hotbed of settler violence against soldiers and Palestinians. 
"Every day the criminal outpost is not evacuated, is a mark of the Israeli government's surrender to 'hilltop youth' and their patron Yossi Dagan. This will inevitably lead to more violence. 
"Only an uncompromising fight against the illegal outposts and their razing will prevent more cases of settler violence," Peace Now.


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Settlements protests homesh itamar ben-gvir
