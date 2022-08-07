For the IDF soldiers manning Iron Dome batteries or deployed along the border with Gaza, they are protecting their home-their families and friends- as rockets continue to rain down on the homefront.

Captain Asaf commands an Iron Dome Battery that has intercepted dozens of rockets since the outbreak of Operation Breaking Dawn.

“This Shabbat wasn’t normal. We had a lot of work,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “We were very alert, slept less, and had to be ready at all times because they fire rockets day and night.”

This is not his first war.

Asaf has been in Air Defense Array since 2015, serving as an officer since 2016.

IDF soldiers on the border with Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“Every war is different in its own way,” he said, explaining that this year “it’s less intense and challenging than in the past” because Hamas has not joined the fighting and therefore there are fewer rockets.

“But we are ready for it to change at any moment.”

What has happened in Operation Breaking Dawn so far?

As of Sunday morning, Palestinian Islamic Jihad had launched some 580 rockets toward Israel.

Approximately 450-470 rockets crossed into Israel and 200 of them heading toward populated areas were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system for an interception rate of 97%.

During the Second Lebanon war in 2006, large Israeli cities were relentlessly targeted by missiles by Hezbollah.

In response, Former Minister of Defense Amir Peretz decided to develop the Iron Dome, despite opposition from army brass. After a lengthy development process, and with the financial help of the United States, Iron Dome went into service in April 2011 with its first battery placed near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. It made its first interception of a Grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip just days later.

While the Iron Dome has been able to intercept a significant number of rockets heading to urban areas, the military has stressed that Israelis must enter bomb shelters when incoming rocket sirens are activated.

“There is never 100% protection,” Asaf said. “So the most important thing is to enter a safe space if there is a siren. There is always that small chance of the rocket not being intercepted. It feels awful when we don’t get the rocket, but we work as fast as possible to learn from our mistakes and get better.”

He explained that his troops make real-time decisions to intercept projectiles that could be headed toward residential areas that the battery is protecting. Those heading toward open areas are not intercepted “so we can save our ammunition,” he said.

With close friends in central Israel who ran for shelter in this latest escalation, Asaf said that his loved ones are “always in my thoughts” when he's working.

“But it feels good to know that I am protecting them, I trust my soldiers and I know how ready we are so I'm less worried because of that.”

In a message to the international community, Asaf stressed that the soldiers of the Iron Dome, Israel Air Force and the IDF, in general, will protect Israeli citizens.

“We are strong in order to protect our country. It doesn't matter how long it takes, the IDF is strong and will do everything it can to protect its citizens.”

Sergeant R. serves as an Iron Dome interceptor in Cpt. Asaf’s battery. While she served as a fighter in the battery in last year’s Operation Guardian of the Wall, this year is different as she is for the first time acting as an interceptor-taking out rockets launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“It’s very different for me this year because now I actually intercept rockets and last year I wasn’t. As a fighter, it’s different because you are in the field more. Now I understand how things work behind the scenes.”

“There was a lot of uncertainty in the days before the operation. But slowly we understood that we had to prepare for what was coming,” she told the Post during a few moments of quiet on Saturday evening.

“I just spoke with my brothers and they said ‘wow! You are protecting us!’ They really feel that I am protecting them. My parents, though, are worried. But they are also proud.”

When asked what they do if an incoming rocket siren is activated while they are working, she said that “we will put on our helmets and vests but we will continue to work to protect the country. Sometimes we can’t stop working.”

While the troops train “all the time” in order to prepare for the coming round including learning from past rounds, “you can’t be calm when there are rockets in the air, but we are here together and I know that my fellow soldiers are doing their best.”

Sergeant M. serves as an Iron Dome technician and is responsible for the system to function-both in routine and emergencies.

Last week, before the operation was launched, M. said that it was too quiet and he didn’t expect another escalation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“It was three days of quiet and I thought there wouldn't be anything but at the end of the day, it exploded and we have to protect the country and that's that. We will do it as best as possible,” he said.

He’s been a technician for the past two and half years and is set to be released from the IDF in a month.

“Last year rockets were fired toward Jerusalem, and that's where I'm from and it meant a lot to protect my home,” he told the Post.

And now, “this will hopefully be my last operation,” he said.

Though he wanted to serve as a combat soldier and not in the Air Defense Array when he was drafted, serving in an Iron Dome Battery “is something that I can’t explain. These days wars are fought more in the air than on the ground. You are protecting civilians in this role and I am proud of myself.”

Wherever you serve

Though no ground troops have crossed into Gaza, the troops serving on the frontline near the Gaza Strip have been just as busy as those in the Iron Dome batteries.

Captain Roi Tzapal, platoon leader in the Nahal Brigade’s Shaham Battalion has been deployed to the Gaza area for the past month in order to protect the communities in the area.

In the army for the past six years, Tzapal has taken part in several operations. He explained that the atmosphere in the area was tense before the outbreak of the latest operation

Though Hamas has yet to join in the fighting, Tzapal was not sure that the terror group ruling over the blockaded enclave would remain out of it.

“Hamas is in a very fragile situation. It’s hard to believe that they aren’t playing a part behind closed doors.” Captain Roi Tzapal

“Hamas is in a very fragile situation,” he said, adding that nevertheless “it’s hard to believe that they aren’t playing a part behind closed doors.”

Tzapal’s forces have been reinforced with tanks with both offensive and defensive capabilities and while they have yet to strike any targets, he explained that forces in the neighboring sections have carried out strikes.

According to him, when they aren’t on the offensive they are gathering marks for their target bank “for when the order is given.”

“The army began this operation with specific targets and when they will get what they planned, only then will we stop,” he said. “The army started this operation with precision Intelligence and the majority of targets are Islamic Jihad. We are doing this with minimum civilian casualties.”