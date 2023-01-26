Hebrew U. Senate warns judicial reform will harm Israeli academia

The Senate of the Hebrew University warned that the judicial reform being advanced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will harm academia in Israel in a statement published on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Senate of the Hebrew University convened a special meeting on preserving the independence of the judiciary.

The president of the university, Asher Cohen, and the rector, Tamir Sheafer, stated that the university's management would help as much as possible to provide infrastructure for faculty members who want to bring to light their relevant professional expertise in issues related to the proposed reform.

"The initiative being discussed these days by the Knesset to nullify the independence of the judicial branch and the framework of legal advisors severely harms democracy and could lead to severe harm to human rights," said the Senate in the statement.

"In addition to the risk presented to equality before the law, human rights and personal freedoms, the coup d'état places Israeli academia at risk as well," warned the Senate.

"Since its establishment, the State of Israel has relied on academic excellence, which serves as an important contribution to economic, diplomatic and cultural achievements and to protect the resilience and strength of Israeli society," continued the statement, adding that the independence of the judicial system is essential for the functioning of the academic system.

"If the planned attack on the independence of the judiciary is realized, the science communications, collaborations with researchers around the world and even investments in research from international funds will be impacted."

Hebrew U. Senate points to Poland, Hungary to warn of reform's consequences

The Senate pointed to political developments in recent years in Poland and Hungary to show how an attack on the judiciary could allow political interference in the curriculum at universities and negatively impact the independence of researchers and academic freedom.

Such impacts could lead to sanctions from international funds, which would result in an immediate impact on Israel's academic excellence and the quality of research in the country.

"The planned harm must cause concern for every citizen in the State of Israel who aims to live in a proper democratic society, in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence. The members of the Senate, who hold a range of political beliefs, absolutely oppose the steps which will spell a fundamental change to the form of government in Israel. The exploitation of a parliamentary majority to trample the fundamental values and the rules of the game of democracy poses a tangible threat to the future of the state."

The Hebrew University Senate called on the leadership of the university to issue a clear position on the issue of the judicial reform.