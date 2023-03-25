The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli teachers responsible for racist WhatsApp group set to continue teaching

MK Pnina Tamno Sheta responded that "the decision of the Ministry of Education is humiliating, and is an acceptance and a green light for racism. Their decision adds sin to crime.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 03:45
Students and their teacher wear protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a classroom at Al-Mahdi School in Tehran (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Students and their teacher wear protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a classroom at Al-Mahdi School in Tehran
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Teachers from a school in Neviot, who created a group chat making fun of their Ethiopian students, will be allowed to continue teaching. 

The teachers were made to attend a hearing, where it was decided that they could continue teaching and their status would be reviewed in the next academic year.

The Ministry of Education's hearing

District director Ram Zahavi said that he" regret[ted] the incident in which several female students were hurt due to the improper conduct of teachers during an annual trip.”

“We conducted a thorough and comprehensive inquiry with the teachers as well as a hearing, at the end of which we used the disciplinary tools available to us,” Zahavi added, ”I emphasized to the teachers that there is no place for offensive and racist discourse in Israeli society in general and in the education system in particular and that we must be a personal example in this regard.'

Zahavi promised that “towards the next academic year, the supervisory team will examine the suitability of the teachers involved to perform duties within the educational institution.”

''I'm equal too'' - Al-Qasum residents protesting in front of the local Education Ministry offices at the South District Government Complex (credit: Courtesy)''I'm equal too'' - Al-Qasum residents protesting in front of the local Education Ministry offices at the South District Government Complex (credit: Courtesy)

Response to the decision

MK Pnina Tamno Sheta responded that "The decision of the Ministry of Education is humiliating, and is an acceptance and a green light for racism. Their decision adds sin to crime.”

She added that “The teachers and educators who participated in the celebration of racism against female students from Ethiopian descent, should be removed from the field of education, and should have their teaching license revoked.” 

“The State of Israel does not need racist teachers. This is the message that the Ministry of Education was supposed to convey, but it seems that it succumbed to foreign pressures.”

“I demand that the Minister of Education Yoav Kish, who condemned the case, intervene and make sure that justice is done immediately."

Alleged culture of racism at the school

The teachers opened the group chat, entitled “Black School Trip,” is just a drop in the ocean of the school’s racist culture, alleged some of the students.

A student’s mother told KAN that this wasn’t the first instance of the school exhibiting racism.

“Some girls were told they couldn’t go on the trip because of behavior problems, and those girls are Ethiopian,” she said. “On the other hand, another student, who isn’t Ethiopian, also has behavior issues and was allowed to go.”

Almost half (48%) of the 458 racist incidents reported in 2021 were against Arab or Ethiopian Israelis, according to a report by the Justice Ministry’s Government Unit for Coordinating the Struggle Against Racism.

4% of the reported racist incidents occurred within an educational setting.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Ariella Marsden contributed to this report. 



Tags ethiopian jews ethiopian women racism education ministry Ethiopian-Israeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by