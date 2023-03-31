Israelis protest outside Gantz's home: 'Don't compromise on democracy'

Israelis on Friday staged numerous protests outside the homes of noted politicians to demonstrate opposition to judicial reform and the recent actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Outside the home of National Unity leader Benny Gantz, protesters demanded Gantz not believe Netanyahu's alleged tricks in negotiations and demanded he not agree to "compromise on democracy." This seems to be a reference to the ongoing negotiations between the opposition and Likud on the judicial reforms, which are being mediated by President Isaac Herzog.

This protest, outside Gantz's home in Rosh Ha'ayin, included several IDF reservists from elite units such as 8200 and Duvdevan.

One sign at the demonstration read "Israel goes bananas."

Who else is protesting in Israel?

Additional protests were also held for coalition lawmakers.

Israeli protesters are seen demonstrating outside the home of National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz in Rosh Ha'ayin, on March 31, 2023. (credit: Kaplan protest organizers/via Maariv)

This includes protests outside the home of Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in Ashkelon.

In addition, several protesters from the Crime Minister movement also gathered outside Ben-Gurion Airport.