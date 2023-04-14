The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli security forces brace for clashes, terror on last Friday of Ramadan

Israel's security forces are preparing for everything from rockets and drone incursions to disruptions and riots in and around Jerusalem to cyberattacks.

By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!, SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 07:55
Tourist visit at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, on January 3, 2023. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Tourist visit at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, on January 3, 2023.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Israel's security forces are preparing for a high-tension weekend as Palestinian worshipers are set to flock to al-Aqsa mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount for the last Friday of Ramadan, which also coincides with Quds Day, observed by Shi'ite Muslims in Iran, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere.

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police and Mossad are all working to coordinate security efforts.

A senior security official said that Jerusalem District police commander Doron Turgeman is under heavy pressure – including from the political echelon.

Security forces are readying for all possible scenarios, including attempts at breaking this relative calm with rockets and drone incursions, disruptions around the Temple Mount and cyberattacks. 

This comes as the manhunt continues for the terrorists responsible for murdering British-Israeli citizens and Efrat residents Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee in the Jordan Valley. 

Family and friends gather outside the house of Maia and Rina Dee, ahead of their funeral in Efrat on April 09, 2023. The 2 sisters were killed 2 days ago in a terror attack in the Jordan valley. Their mother, injured in the attack, is still in critical condition. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Military officials say that "numerous attacks in the West Bank and the Jerusalem area were thwarted at the last minute by the IDF and Shin Bet."

A senior security official emphasized that security forces are ready for the tense scenario formed by the "converging threats" against Israel.

"We are ready to use force if required," the source said. 

"Israel will pay a heavy price on the home front, but [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and Hezbollah understand very well that they will pay a much heavier price."

Senior security official

"Israel will pay a heavy price on the home front, but [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and Hezbollah understand very well that they will pay a much heavier price."

Senior security official

Any actions on the Temple Mount will have significance in the Middle East

A security source told Walla that due to this particularly sensitive period, any action taken, especially around the Temple Mount, will have significance in the Middle East.

"In the Arab world, it is well understood that young people who want to practice 'Iʿtikaf' [sleeping in the mosque during Ramadan] in al-Aqsa Mosque shouldn't come with stones and fireworks and desecrate the place," the source said. 

"Our job is to not be dragged into a media ambush."

The police said they are increasing their presence in Jerusalem, with more than 2,000 officers and Border Police forces.

They also emphasized that the police will increase their presence in the crossings surrounding Jerusalem, in east Jerusalem and in the Old City. So far, 31 indictments have been filed against Palestinians from the West Bank who rioted on the Temple Mount and barricaded themselves in a mosque.



