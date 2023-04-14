The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran mocks Israel's 'waning existence' in Quds Day Twitter post

The post comes following several statements made by Palestinian and Iranian leaders on the growing internal divisions within Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 13:56

Updated: APRIL 14, 2023 13:57
Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday tweeted a video and message in honor of Quds Day, criticizing Israel as having a "waning existence."

"The waning existence of Israel is no longer able to deceive the world," the ministry tweeted. "No conspiracy will save the Zionist regime. Quds belongs to Palestinians."

The term Quds means Jerusalem and Quds Day is a celebration common in Iran and other Shi'ite Muslim populations, such as in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere.

The founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, created Quds Day in 1979 as a worldwide demonstration to protest the existence of the state of Israel.

The video, set to dramatic music, is a montage of still images ranging from Israeli and US flag burnings to pro-Palestinian protests.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Cica Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 13, 2022. (credit: Iran's President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Cica Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 13, 2022. (credit: Iran's President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iranian and Palestinian statements on the internal cracks within Israel

The video also comes following several statements made by Palestinian and Iranian leaders on the growing internal divisions within Israel.

These divisions were sparked by the judicial reform crisis, which has seen unprecedented numbers of Israelis take to the streets in protest. 

"The Zionist entity is in a state of conflict and vision and is heading towards internal disintegration," Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the weakness of Israel with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement.”

Ebrahim Raisi

Speaking after clashes on the Temple Mount amid Ramadan, Raisi told Assad that “the crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and are proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement.”

Raisi further claimed the world was changing and that support was now growing for the “axis of the resistance” against Israel.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Tzvi Joffre and Shahar Berdichevsky/Maariv contributed to this report.



