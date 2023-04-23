Herzog: Judicial reform talks are being conducted seriously

President Isaac Herzog stressed that the judicial reform talks taking place between the coalition and the opposition in the President's Residence are being conducted seriously and in good spirits, in an interview with N12 on Sunday.

Herzog added that he believes there's a strong desire by the political echelon to get out of the crisis and lead the country to a different place.

Herzog rejected complaints aimed at him from some members of the coalition who claimed he was biased concerning the reform, stating that he "enjoys widespread trust among the general public and among the political echelon."

The president stressed that he is the only person who "everyone is willing to come to and talk to honestly, openly, discreetly and in-depth."

In an interview with Walla on Sunday, the president added that "This challenge gives me peace of mind. It fully justifies the role of the presidency and justifies my long career in public life and knowing how to talk to everyone."

PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chat at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after the president handed Netanyahu a mandate to form a new government, in November. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Herzog noted in the interview with N12 that the debate around the judicial reform is "very psychological" and "resonates with deep worries among the nation."

Herzog warns he will call out anyone who deliberately sabotages reform talks

When asked about what would happen if the talks fail, Herzog responded that he "does not want to get into theoretical situations."

In his interview with Walla, Herzog stressed "I will not be ashamed to express my opinion if someone deliberately sabotages the process. There is no lack of people who would like to pull the rug from under the process."

Herzog stresses Israel is 'deeply respected and admired' by countries around the world

In response to a question about the international response to the crisis surrounding the judicial reform, Herzog stressed to N12 that Israel "excites and influences the world," noting that a leader from the region told him that "you need to understand that every crisis by you is an internal crisis by me."

The president explained that while world leaders are concerned about the situation in Israel, they also "deeply respect and admire" Israel.

In the interview with Walla, Herzog referred to reports that he had spoken with Moody's before the company lowered Israel's credit outlook, explaining that he had a conversation with all the relevant parties in coordination with them and the Finance Ministry and that the company wanted to hear from him because the talks on the reform were happening under his auspices.

Referring to threats by some protesters to not show up for reserve service, Herzog stressed to N12 that such action would be "very, very dangerous" and that the IDF must be kept outside of political debates.