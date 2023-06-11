The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Interim Israeli Bar head says gov't trying to take over with election

Top members of the Israel Bar Association vie ahead of elections, debating over the Israeli government's proposed judicial reform.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 16:25
Some 150 lawyers protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee to appoint judges. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Some 150 lawyers protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee to appoint judges.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The government is trying to seize control of the judiciary by having a favorable candidate win the attorney group's elections, Interim Bar head Amit Becher claimed on Saturday night at an anti-judicial reform protest in front of the President's Residence. 

Becher, himself a leading candidate in the election, explained to the crowd that if a candidate suitable to the coalition assumed power in the Bar, they would be able to appoint a politically aligned Judicial Selection Committee attorney representative.

To this end, the coalition was seeking to delay the selection of the committee, the Becher told the crowd of 12,000 people. The Judicial Selection Committee Knesset representatives are set to be voted on Wednesday, and the Bar Association election is next Tuesday. 

Becher promised that he would fight for an independent judicial system, and one of the groups organizing the protest, Guardians for a Share Home, urged Jerusalem attorneys to vote for Becher or other candidates that were against the reform.

The temporary Bar head didn't name who he thought would represent the coalition in pushing for judicial reform.

Israel's Bar fights internally over judicial reform 

Deputy Bar chairman Itzhak Natovich is running with the list called the Zionist Legal Initiative, which has indicated that it may support the judicial reform, and has denounced Becher for his open support of judicial reform protests. Natovich warned that Becher was emulating previous Bar head Avi Himi, who was outspoken against the reforms but resigned in January over a sex scandal. 

Israel Bar Association Head Avi Himi carries a speach at a rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on January 21, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90) Israel Bar Association Head Avi Himi carries a speach at a rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on January 21, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Former Bar head Efi Nave, who resigned before Himi in 2019, has engaged in a back-and-forth with Bechar during their competing campaigns for the Bar chairmanship. Nave has also condemned Becher for his overly political approach to the temporary leadership. Nave said that he is for reforms, but not as they are currently formulated by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and was against the removal of Bar representatives on the Judicial Selection Committee. 

On Sunday, Nave said that Avraham Lalum had withdrawn his candidacy in the elections, and had thrown his support behind Nave. 

The Bar has estimated that around 77,000 people would vote in the coming election. 



Tags protests israeli politics Israel Bar Association Judiciary Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
2

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
3

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by