The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel cyber chief names key Iranian hackers operating against Israel

Portnoy called on top international cyber officials to work together to stop Iranian and Hezbollah hackers “from their attacks on the world.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 10:01
Israel National Cyber Directorate Head Gabi Portnoy at the Jerusalem Post's "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, April 27, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel National Cyber Directorate Head Gabi Portnoy at the Jerusalem Post's "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" conference at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, April 27, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Chief Gabi Portnoy said on Tuesday that, “anyone who carries out a cyber attack against Israeli citizens needs to take into account the price he will pay.”

Speaking at the Tel Aviv University Cyber Week Conference, Portnoy specifically singled out Iran and Hezbollah in his threat.

More specifically, he addressed cyber attacks by the group MuddyWater, which he identified as associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and which attacked the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology a few months ago.

“The group doesn’t just work against Israel, but rather also hacks civilian targets in many other countries, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, India, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and others,” said Portnoy.

This statement of Iran’s attacks on Sunni states came despite the Islamic Republic’s nominal improved relations with the Saudis and other Sunni states.

Hacker (illustrative) (credit: PXFUEL) Hacker (illustrative) (credit: PXFUEL)

The INCD chief stated that in the past year, MuddyWater had tried to attack other targets in Israel, but unsuccessfully.

The people behind the attacks 

He added, “The Israeli cyber community knows Iran’s cyber operations inside-out and works to thwart it in many ways. Iran’s intelligence personnel, the IRGC and Hezbollah who are involved in cyber operations against Israel know exactly what I am talking about.

“I want to back the actions of the US against Iran’s violence, as well as the sanctions which they placed on two key players in Iranian intelligence: Farazin Karimi and Majteba Matzafi, who set up the Radwan Academic Group, which trains hackers for bad purposes," he added.

Continuing, he flagged an operative named Ali Hidari who operates out of Beirut and "coordinates cyber operations between Iran and Hezbollah, which causes harm to the Lebanese civilian sector in the cyber area.”

In addition, he said that for some in Iranian intelligence, using the digital sphere to harm civilians “is part of their routine.”

Portnoy called on top international cyber officials to work together to stop Iranian and Hezbollah hackers “from their attacks on the world.”

Separately, Portnoy praised Google, Microsoft and other private sector companies for helping Israel build its “cyber dome” – a digital Iron Dome against cyber attacks as well as for assisting in building a 40-country apparatus for investigating and sharing information relating to enemy cyber-attacks.



Tags Hezbollah Iran technology cyber security hacker
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by