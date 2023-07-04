7 arrested in Haifa and Tel Aviv protests against Jenin operation

Seven individuals were arrested in Haifa during a demonstration organized by the Hiraq organization for residents of Jenin on Tuesday evening.

Dozens of protesters participated in the demonstration, held in the German Colony neighborhood of the city. According to the police, "They waved Palestinian flags and chanted derogatory remarks about the State of Israel."

According to the police, "As waving the flags could potentially lead to a severe breach of public order, the police instructed the protesters to remove them. When they refused to comply, the flags were confiscated by the police. In response, the protesters began to attack the police officers."

Protests in Tel Aviv

Simultaneously, a protest took place in Tel Aviv, where dozens of people demonstrated against Jenin's military operation on Ben Zion Boulevard. The protesters targeted former defense minister Benny Gantz, chanting, "Gantz, Gantz, defense minister, how many children have you already killed today?" Additionally, they carried signs with slogans including "Enough is enough," "Remove the soldiers from the territories," "Blood brings blood," and "No occupation without resistance."

One individual reportedly threw eggs at demonstrators, then ran away.

Hadash-Ta'al Minister Ofer Cassif was among the attendees at the Tel Aviv protest, where he stated: "The bloodshed will not cease, and no one will live in peace and security as long as the murderous, oppressive, and criminal occupation continues.

"We are here for security with justice - and that means ending the occupation and democracy for all - enough with the occupation! Enough with the killing!"

Police standing in front of protestors demonstrating in Haifa against the Jenin operations, July 4, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Israel police have expressed that "The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of expression and protest within the boundaries of the law, but will not tolerate the violation of public order."