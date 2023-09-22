Three men rescued from Kinneret by helicopter - video

Three men were rescued by a helicopter after becoming lost in the Kinneret last Saturday, according to a press release from the Police Spokesperson.

Moked 100, the emergency center of the Israel Police, received a report at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday that three young men had left Dekel Beach on a jet ski at approximately 4:30 p.m. and had not returned.

Immediately upon receiving the report, authorities began a search and rescue operation.

They carried out scans along the coast , while a maritime police unit and Magen David Adom (MDA) carried scans out on the Kinneret. After sunset, a helicopter operated by the Israel Police Aerial Unit also joined in the search.

At around 9:00 p.m., the helicopter operators directed the maritime police to respond to a report about jet skis in the northern area of the Kinneret; according to the report people could be seen sitting on the vehicle and waving for help.

Moonlight reflecting on the sea at night. (credit: RAWPIXEL)

Authorities arrived at the location rescued the three men, bringing them back the beach safely.

The police have emphasized the dangers of entering rough waters.

Here are their tips for maritime safety: