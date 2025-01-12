IDF arrest over 25 terrorists in multiple West Bank counterterrorism raids, following terror attack

The IDF arrested over 25 people during raids in the West Bank over the past week, including 16 people from the village of Burka outside of Ramallah last Monday (Jan. 6), the IDF announced in a Sunday statement.

The IDF also arrested a further eight people from Kabatiya on Saturday and another two in Nablus on Sunday.

The uptick in raids was triggered by a terror attack that killed three Israelis and injured seven others near the Palestinian village of al-Funduq on January 6. The three terrorists were affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Jewish extremists burned cars and ransacked the village of Haja, near al-Funduq, on the night of January 6.

נקמה: רכב עולה בלהבות בכפר חג'ה (נפת קלקיליה) הסמוך לכפר פונדוק בו בוצע היום הפיגוע הרצחני. לטענתם הוצת בידי יהודים כנקמה על הפיגוע. pic.twitter.com/kdRFcLfA3j — מה חדש. What's new❓ (@Gloz111) January 6, 2025

Following the attack, members of the Shahar Battalion raided the village of Burka and arrested 16 suspects involved in terrorist incidents on the same night. Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting in the northern West Bank, January 6, 2025 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

A member of the unit explained part of their preparations before the raid: "An hour before we leave, each member of the force already knows exactly who the targets are that they are required to arrest and why. For an entire day, we memorize their facial features and study them in-depth, as well as the incidents in which they are suspected of involvement."

Raids across the West Bank

Eight more wanted people were arrested in a joint counterterrorism operation by the IDF, Border Police, and the Shin Bet in the Palestinian city Kabatiya in the northern West Bank on Friday. The operation reportedly took 12 hours.

During the raids, two terrorists were killed in close-quarter combat, while simultaneously, in the Jordan Valley area, an IAF aircraft killed two terrorists.

Two more terrorists from Kabatiya were arrested in Nablus on Sunday as they planned an imminent terror attack; they were also affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.