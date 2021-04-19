The development is something of a coup for Tzohar since Cafe Kadosh is a celebrated and much loved Jerusalem restaurant, and its decision to join Tzohar, an independent kashrut authority far smaller in scope than local rabbinates and the Chief Rabbinate, will bring greater exposure to Tzohar’s kashrut brand.

Cafe Kadosh located in downtown Jerusalem decided to leave their Jerusalem rabbinate supervision earlier this year following demands made by one of its inspectors that the establishment put blue labels with the word “dairy” on every product on display.

Owners of Cafe Kadosh and pastry chefs Keren and Itzik Kadosh. (Photo Credit: Ron Yarkoni Public Relations) Owner Keren Kadosh told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that back in February, during the run-up to Purim, the inspector came in to the cafe and demanded that a blue label be placed on every single Hamentashen, a classic Purim confection, so that customers would know they were dairy.

Kadosh said that the inspector was “bullying in manner”, shouted at the staff making one of them cry, and demonstrably removed the cafe’s kashrut certificate which Kadosh said shamed her restaurant in front of her clientele.

She noted that the inspector had also recently demanded that all their croissants of different types and fillings, be triangular, again so that customers would know it is dairy.

The reasoning behind the demand is apparently that someone who observes kashrut and who has recently eaten a meat product should know he cannot consume the dairy product in question at the cafe, since several hours are required between the consumption of meat and then milk.

Kadosh points out that the restaurant is a specifically dairy establishment and that the customer can easily find out that the various patisseries and baked goods have milk in them, adding that patrons of any restaurant have a personal responsibility to know what they are eating.

Following the February incident, Kadosh says the Jerusalem rabbinate sent a letter to her asking whether or not they would comply with the labelling demands and regain their kashrut supervision.

She added that officials in the Jerusalem rabbinate also posted a copy of the letter on various Facebook groups, including a kosher foodies group and on a post on Kadosh’s own account.

“This is also not logical. They are a state body. Would the Tax Authority conduct a fight with me on Facebook?” demanded Kadosh.

“Fighting us on Facebook is disrespectful, it has to stop.”

Kadosh then began looking for alternatives to the Jerusalem rabbinate and spoke to several other restauranteurs who all recommended Tzohar’s kashrut supervision services.

“They check everything, they work [in the kitchen], we very much enjoy their work,” said Kadosh.

“We observe kashrut, we observed it in the past, we will continue to do observe Kashrut and be diligent because that it what is important to our customers. Kashrut is very important to us. We are very diligent about kashrut but it’s important there is a supervision over us.”

She insisted that nothing has changed at Cafe Kadosh other than the change in supervision provider, and also noted that the restaurant had received a great deal of support on social media for its decision to join Tzohar’s kashrut.

Kadosh added however that she had also received some abuse online since the decision to leave the rabbinate, and noted that her Whatsapp account had been hacked recently, although she said she was not certain it was related to the kashrut issue.

“There needs to be a respectful dialogue. In this country, it doesn’t matter what path a person choses. We are people and we are Jews, and one Jew isn’t better than another Jew, we need to love each other and to speak in a respectful manner,” she said.

“Those who want to come and eat with us are invited with love and those who cannot, I accept that too, but let us speak to each other pleasantly.”

The Jerusalem Rabbinate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Cafe Kalo in Jerusalem’s Baka neighborhood also had its kashrut license removed on the spot by an inspector who objected to the use of an induction stove by a non-Jewish cook.

The owner of Cafe Kalo similarly objected to what he described as the aggressive and disrespectful attidude of the Jerusalem Rabbinate kashrut inspector and subsequently transferred to Tzohar’s kashrut services as well.