Khamenei endorses ‘Death to America’, Huckabee: Iran will never have nuclear weapons

L to R: Hostages Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Elkana Bohbot (illustration). (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI, Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Hamas published a propaganda video on its Telegram channel Saturday evening, giving a sign of life to two hostages.

Yosef-Chaim Ohana (L) and Elkana Bohbot (R) in a Hamas propaganda video, May 10, 2025 (CREDIT: HAMAS TELEGRAM)

During the propaganda video, Bohbot appears too sick to function, with Ohana claiming that Bohbot has been self-harming.