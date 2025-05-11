Khamenei endorses ‘Death to America’, Huckabee: Iran will never have nuclear weapons
Hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana claims Elkana Bohbot self-harmed in Hamas propaganda video
In the video, Yosef-Chaim Ohana appears to blame Israeli authorities as being responsible and having blood on their hands.
Hamas published a propaganda video on its Telegram channel Saturday evening, giving a sign of life to two hostages.
During the propaganda video, Bohbot appears too sick to function, with Ohana claiming that Bohbot has been self-harming.
BBC puts Gaza documentary on hold amid Hamas link scandal - report
A documentary about healthcare workers in Gaza amid the warzone has been put on an indefinite delay due to a Hamas-linked documentary that is now under review.
BBC's new Gaza documentary put on "indefinite" hold until a controversial Hamas-linked film is finished being reviewed, according to a report in the Telegraph last week.
Trump heads to Middle East amid Iran nuclear standoff and Gulf investment drive
Gulf officials have pressed the admin to ease export controls on advanced semiconductor chips and AI tech to accelerate high‑tech goals.
President Donald Trump will depart on a high-stakes Middle East tour this week designed to secure Gulf investment, advance Gaza ceasefire efforts, and confront Iran's nuclear ambitions as Tehran hardens its position and Washington draws clear redlines.
Khamenei endorses ‘Death to America’ chants ahead of nuclear talks
Khamenei praised the crowd's anti-American stance as talks in Vienna approach amid Tehran's defiance.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday endorsed chants of "Death to America" during a speech to workers in Tehran, just one day before Iranian negotiators are set to resume a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States, Iran International reported.
'There’s not going to be a nuclear weapon in Iran,' Huckabee says
US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Breitbart on Friday.
There will not be nuclear weapons in Iran, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in a Saturday interview with Channel 12.
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.