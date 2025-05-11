Live Updates
Khamenei endorses ‘Death to America’, Huckabee: Iran will never have nuclear weapons

Hamas releases propaganda video of two hostages • Trump to depart for Mideast visit • BBC reportedly puts Gaza documentary on hold amid Hamas link scandal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2025. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2025.
Hostage Yosef-Chaim Ohana claims Elkana Bohbot self-harmed in Hamas propaganda video

In the video, Yosef-Chaim Ohana appears to blame Israeli authorities as being responsible and having blood on their hands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
L to R: Hostages Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Elkana Bohbot (illustration). (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI, Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
L to R: Hostages Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Elkana Bohbot (illustration).
Hamas published a propaganda video on its Telegram channel Saturday evening, giving a sign of life to two hostages.

Yosef-Chaim Ohana (L) and Elkana Bohbot (R) in a Hamas propaganda video, May 10, 2025 (CREDIT: HAMAS TELEGRAM)

During the propaganda video, Bohbot appears too sick to function, with Ohana claiming that Bohbot has been self-harming.

BBC puts Gaza documentary on hold amid Hamas link scandal - report

A documentary about healthcare workers in Gaza amid the warzone has been put on an indefinite delay due to a Hamas-linked documentary that is now under review.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinians seen in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2025 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinians seen in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2025
BBC's new Gaza documentary put on "indefinite" hold until a controversial Hamas-linked film is finished being reviewed, according to a report in the Telegraph last week.

Trump heads to Middle East amid Iran nuclear standoff and Gulf investment drive

Gulf officials have pressed the admin to ease export controls on advanced semiconductor chips and AI tech to accelerate high‑tech goals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Trump administration dismisses nearly 400 scientists working on national climate assessment. (photo credit: Rawpixel.com. Via Shutterstock)
Trump administration dismisses nearly 400 scientists working on national climate assessment.
President Donald Trump will depart on a high-stakes Middle East tour this week designed to secure Gulf investment, advance Gaza ceasefire efforts, and confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions as Tehran hardens its position and Washington draws clear redlines.

Khamenei endorses ‘Death to America’ chants ahead of nuclear talks

Khamenei praised the crowd's anti-American stance as talks in Vienna approach amid Tehran's defiance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks on during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2025. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei looks on during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2025.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday endorsed chants of “Death to America” during a speech to workers in Tehran, just one day before Iranian negotiators are set to resume a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States, Iran International reported.

'There’s not going to be a nuclear weapon in Iran,' Huckabee says

US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Breitbart on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee receives the United Hatzalah Lifesaving Award, at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, May 1, 2025. (photo credit: Tzachi Kraus)
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee receives the United Hatzalah Lifesaving Award, at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, May 1, 2025.
There will not be nuclear weapons in Iran, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in a Saturday interview with Channel 12.

Important facts

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.