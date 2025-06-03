US-Iran agreement not to allow uranium enrichment, Biden official says IDF committed war crimes
Rubio and Saudi foreign minister discuss Ukraine and Gaza • IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen
Biden official Matthew Miller: Israel ‘without a doubt’ committed war crimes in Gaza
Miller shared that Western pressure on Israel, pushes for a Palestinian state, and pro-Palestinian protests likely led Hamas to hold out on a deal.
Matthew Miller, a senior official in the Biden administration, claimed that Israel “without a doubt” had committed war crimes in Gaza in a Sky News interview, published on Monday.
IDF intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen, sirens sound in central Israel
Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said that there were no reports of casualties or injuries.
The IDF identified and intercepted a missile launched from the Houthis in Yemen towards Israeli territory, the military said on Monday evening.
Trump clarifies US nuclear agreement with Iran would not allow any uranium enrichment
Trump said on Truth Social that under the US agreement, they would not allow Iran any enrichment of uranium.
The US nuclear deal proposal that was allegedly given to Iran will not allow any enrichment of uranium, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, after reports previously came out that stated the US would allow limited and low-level uranium enrichment.
Some Egyptian news outlets paint connection between Colorado attacker and Muslim Brotherhood
US President Donald Trump echoed the theme on Truth Social, writing that the attack showed why “the Muslim Brotherhood must stay banned and its sympathisers removed.”
Egyptian news outlets have seized on Sunday’s arson attack in Boulder, Colorado, to revive allegations against the Muslim Brotherhood, branding the Egyptian-born suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, as a supporter of the outlawed movement even though US investigators have provided no such finding.
Rubio and Saudi foreign minister discuss Ukraine and Gaza, State Department says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud spoke on Monday about Ukraine and Russia talks, stabilization in Syria and the situation in Gaza, the State Department said.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.