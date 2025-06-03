US-Iran agreement not to allow uranium enrichment, Biden official says IDF committed war crimes

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu confers with then-defense minister Yoav Gallant during a meeting with US President Joe Biden last year in Tel Aviv. Last week, Netanyahu celebrated Donald Trump’s victory after ridding himself of Yoav Gallant as defense minister, the writer notes. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/POOL/REUTERS)

Matthew Miller, a senior official in the Biden administration, claimed that Israel “without a doubt” had committed war crimes in Gaza in a Sky News interview, published on Monday.

During the interview, Miller admitted, "I don't think it's a genocide, but I think it is without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes."