Lebanese army threatens to end work with ceasefire committee, Gaza flotilla expected to arrive soon

Activist Greta Thunberg stands aboard the aid ship Madleen, which left the Italian port of Catania on June 1 to travel to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, in this picture released on June 2, 2025 on social media. (photo credit: FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION)

Five days after climate activist Greta Thunberg set sail Sunday afternoon along with 11 other activists on a ship carrying aid to Gaza, the group could soon near Israeli waters.

Israeli officials have vowed not to allow the ship, called the Madleen, to dock. The country’s navy is reportedly preparing to rebuff the ship and, if necessary, arrest its passengers.

The group is carrying supplies for Gazan Palestinians and protesting what they say is “Israel’s “illegal, decades-long blockade, and ongoing genocide” in the enclave.