Lebanese army threatens to end work with ceasefire committee, Gaza flotilla expected to arrive soon

Greta Thunberg’s Gaza flotilla could reach Israeli waters over the weekend: What you need to know
Greta Thunberg's Gaza Freedom Flotilla is edging closer to Israeli waters, but will they actually make it?
Five days after climate activist Greta Thunberg set sail Sunday afternoon along with 11 other activists on a ship carrying aid to Gaza, the group could soon near Israeli waters.
Israeli officials have vowed not to allow the ship, called the Madleen, to dock. The country’s navy is reportedly preparing to rebuff the ship and, if necessary, arrest its passengers.
The group is carrying supplies for Gazan Palestinians and protesting what they say is “Israel’s “illegal, decades-long blockade, and ongoing genocide” in the enclave.Go to the full article >>
Israel’s sports world pays tribute to fallen soldiers Yoav Raver and Chen Gross
Raver chose to enlist in the IDF's Yahalom unit as a combat engineer, though he could have continued playing basketball professionally.
The Israeli sports world mourned St. Sgt.-Maj.Yoav Raver on Friday, who fell in battle alongside three other IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.
The soldiers were clearing a building in Khan Yunis when a bomb detonated, causing a building to fall on them. The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Friday morning, the IDF reported. Five additional soldiers were wounded in the incident, one of them is critically wounded.Go to the full article >>
US mulls giving millions to controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, sources say
Since launching its operation, the GHF has opened three hubs, but over the past two days, only two of them have been functioning.
The State Department is weighing giving $500 million to the new foundation providing aid to war-shattered Gaza, according to two knowledgeable sources and two former US officials, a move that would involve the US more deeply in a controversial aid effort that has been beset by violence and chaos.
The sources and former US officials, all of whom requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said that money for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) would come from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is being folded into the US State Department.
The plan has met resistance from some US officials concerned with the deadly shootings of Palestinians near aid distribution sites and the competence of the GHF, the two sources said.Go to the full article >>
Iranian accused by Tehran of being Israeli spy confessed because regime threatened niece - report
Hossein Shanbehzadeh was tortured and had death threats issued against his niece during interrogations, an informed source said.
Hossein Shanbehzadeh, an Iranian national arrested in Ardabil last year over allegations he was working as a spy for Israel, confessed to the charges only because the Islamic regime threatened to harm his 6-year-old niece, informed sources told BBC Persian earlier this week.
After being taken by Tehran’s security forces while enjoying lunch, Shanbehzadeh was tortured and had death threats issued against his niece during the interrogation, the source said.
After being arrested with his hands up and calmly surrendering to the police, the unidenified source told BBC Persian that several officers “severely beat him and cursed him. After much beating, they put him in a car and asked for his mobile phone password, but he resisted at first. The person sitting in front punched him in the head and face. When one of them said, ‘Bring the electric shocker,’ he stopped resisting and wrote down his mobile phone password on a piece of paper with his hands that were shaking from the beating."Go to the full article >>
Lebanese army threatens to end cooperation with ceasefire committee after Israeli strikes in Beirut
The military force complained that Israel's strikes weakened the role of Lebanon's army, according to the report.
Lebanon's army threatened to withdraw cooperation with the ceasefire committee monitoring the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire over Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
The military force complained that Israel's strikes weakened the role of Lebanon's army, according to the report.
The warning came after the IDF said it struck Hezbollah's underground drone manufacturing facilities in the southern Beirut suburbs. While Israel warned civilians to evacuate ahead of the strikes, much criticism was directed at the fact the attacks were carried out on the eve of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.
“The Israeli enemy violations of the deal and its refusal to respond to the committee is weakening the role of the committee and the army,” the Lebanese army said in its statement, adding that it would discontinue cooperation with the committee “when it comes to searching posts” should the strikes continue.Go to the full article >>
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across the Gaza border communities.
- 56 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.