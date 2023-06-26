Jenin is increasingly a hub of terrorist threats and infrastructure in the West Bank. The city and surrounding area in the northern West Bank continue to pose an increasing challenge to Israel and the region. It is a threat to the region because Iran has been encouraging its proxy, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, to expand operations.

These operations, combined with other gunmen from the area, now include the use of explosives and ambush attacks, as well as the use of rockets on June 26. Israel has had to step up its use of methods to combat the attacks, including use of a combat helicopter with live fire on June 19 and the use of a drone on June 21. To confront the threat the stakeholders in the region, including the Palestinian Authority, Israel, the US and other partners will need to take the increasing attacks seriously.

Video put out online by a group calling itself the Ayyash Battalion, showed two rocket launchers. The IDF said that “this morning, a rocket was launched from the area of the city of Jenin and exploded in Palestinian territory. The rocket did not pose a threat to communities in the area.

Security forces arrived at the scene and conducted searches in the area, the incident is under review. No injuries were reported.” It was a simple type of rocket, but more threats could develop. The video allegedly was taken near the village of Nazlat Zayd which is around 8km west of Jenin. The village is located north of Yabad and only about four kilometers from Umm al-Fahm, in Israel. Mevo Dotan, a Jewish community in the West Bank, is located to the south of the area. There have been attacks in this area in the past, recently on June 13, and in May 28 of this year; as was as in March 2018.

Jenin's history as a terrorist hub

Back in 2001, Jenin was a central terrorist hub as well. This was during the height of the Second Intifada. A list compiled by the Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions numerous attacks. In May 2001 Zvi Shelef from Mevo Dotan was killed in a shooting near Tulkarm. In November 2001 Hadas Abutbul from Mevo Dotan was killed driving near Shaked, and Yosef Ajami was killed in September 2002 near the same area. At the time the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades took responsibility. More killings followed, of Zion Boshirian in 2003 and Victor Kreiderman in 2004; and St. Sgt. Yair Turgemann in October of 2004.

Palestinians and members of the media react during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

By that time Israel had launched Operation Defensive Shield in March 2022, moving army units back into Palestinian towns and cities that had been under Palestinian control since the 1990s. After Ramallah, Tulkarm, Qalqilya and Bethlehem, the army targeted Jenin on April 1. What followed was the battle of Jenin in which 23 IDF soldiers and at least 27 Palestinian gunmen were killed. Some compared the battles in Jenin refugee camp to the battle of Stalingrad, nicknaming it Jeningrad, because of the house-to-house fighting, and the “resistance” in the camp.

The city was known for its central place in fighting Israel then as it is now. Zakariya Zubeidi. who had become the leader of the al-Aqsa Brigades in the city, was a central figure. However, he faded into a bit of obscurity over the years, eventually arrested by the Palestinian Authority and later by Israel in 2019. He briefly escaped from prison in 2001 before being recaptured. The city has always been challenging for authorities. . It is in Jenin that Juliano Mer-Khamis, the actor, teacher and artist was murdered on April 4, 2011. Even the peace activists were driven out, either in spite of, or because of, supporting peace.

The city fall to gang violence as well. Qadoura Moussa, the governor of the district, died in 2012 of a heart attack while dealing with the gun violence in the city. At the time the New York Times noted that “Brig. Gen. Radi Assidi, commander of the [Palestinian] security forces in the region, said people throughout the West Bank ‘realize that law and order started in Jenin, so any lawlessness that starts in Jenin could spread throughout the West Bank.’” Another governor, named Talal Dwaikat, was appointed. “Jenin will not be a place for the gangs,” he said. “Jenin will be a place of security.” The PA tried to crack down over the following years.

The situation nevertheless, got worse. In early 2002 the PA detained Zubaidi’s son, Mohammad al-Zubaidi, leading to clashes with the Palestinian security forces. Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan was even a target of an assassination attempt in March 2022, which an article at Al-Monitor suggested might have been linked to tensions between the PA and PIJ.

As the PA has retreated from Jenin, leaving a power vacuum, Israeli raids have grown. An article at the journal EIPSS noted earlier this year the large number of young men who want to fight Israel. “You realise they are wanted only because instead of an iPhone, they have a Nokia. To dodge drones. And yet they are jihadists. No connection with al-Qaeda,” the author writes, claiming the men are just fighting the “occupation.”

The similarities to 2002 are clear. This Week in Palestine ran a report in 2021 about how Jenin was now returning to the spotlight after 20 years. Shireen Abu Aqleh, who would become a victim of clashes in Jenin in May 2022, wrote in October 2021. “It was like going back to 2002 when Jenin lived something unique, unlike any other city in the West Bank. Towards the end of Al-Aqsa Intifada, armed citizens spread out all over the city and publicly dared the occupation forces to raid the camp.”

Jenin is different

She noted that Jenin is different. “At first sight, life in Jenin may appear normal, with restaurants, hotels, and shops that open their doors every morning. But in Jenin we have the feeling that we are in a small village that monitors every stranger that comes in.” This is now the city and the region that presents the greatest challenge to Israel in the West Bank in twenty years. First it was clashes with PIJ and other gunmen.

These groups are fueled by arms that flood the West Bank. The arms trade has increased and even if hundreds of firearms have been found by the IDF, there are many more M-4s and M-16 variants out there, with modern sights and accessories. PIJ is backed by Iran and encouraged to expand its attacks and use new tactics. Israel is also increasing the types of methods it must employ. A Hermes 450 Zik drone was recently used to take out a terror cell. However, the use of rockets on June 26 presents a new potential front against Israel.

As Khaled Abu Toameh pointed out last week, the images from Jenin “create the impression that certain parts of the West Bank, particularly Jenin, are beginning to resemble the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, where the IDF faced similar tactics by Palestinian terror groups and Hezbollah.”

Rocket fire, explosives targeting vehicles, and the need to use armed drones and helicopters, reflect a serious escalation. Iran is watching. It tried in 2018 to fly munitions from Syria to the West Bank via a drone. It has recently hosted Hamas and it would like to spread the instability from Jenin to other areas; all while pushing a diplomatic offensive in the Gulf. The Palestinian Authority will have to crack down on the threats in Jenin. The US and the West, which have backed the Palestinian Authority Security Forces will need to take the emerging threat seriously.