The coalition agreement between the Likud and the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) includes a clause that says that the IDF's chief rabbi will no longer be appointed by the IDF's chief of staff but rather by a council headed by the Sephardic chief rabbi, KAN reported on Friday night.

The clause only says that the sides will pass a law to "strengthen the IDF Chief Rabbi's status" by changing "the method of his appointment and hid halakhic independence." However, the clause refers to a similar law proposal from the 20th Knesset (2015-2019) that did not pass, which includes a number of provisions, which include, according to KAN:

The IDF's chief rabbi will be promoted to the rank of Major General instead of a Brigadier General, and therefore will be a member of the IDF's general staff forum.

The IDF chief rabbi will be appointed based on a recommendation from a seven-member committee headed by the Sephardic Chief Rabbi, which will include a representative of the government, three representatives of yeshivot (Jewish studies academies), a former IDF chief rabbi and the commander of the IDF's Personnel Directorate.

The IDF chief rabbi will answer on halakhic matters to Israel's Rabbinate, which in the past has ruled more stringently than the IDF's rabbinic authority on matters pertaining burial of non-Jewish soldiers, mixed-gender IDF units, what constitutes a military necessity that justifies desecrating the Sabbath

Former IDF officers lash out

A number of politicians who were also high-ranking IDF officers responded to the report.

Former IDF chief of staff and current National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot wrote on Facebook that the "decision to take the appointment of the IDF chief rabbi out of the hands of the chief of staff and defense minister stems from Netanyahu's political weakness, and from his power-drunk partners. These hurried steps damage the IDF as a unified, statesmanlike army of the people.

"It would be worthy for the incoming prime minister to learn how a leader acted in similar circumstances – the first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion of blessed memory, who acted to create a unified and statesmanlike army.

"Facing the state of Israel's security challenges, we do not have the privilege to turn the IDF into a bargaining chip in the coalition negotiations," Eisenkot coalition, alluding to additional provisions in the coalition agreements that had RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich taking control of the defense ministry's COGAT and Civil Administration, and Otzma Yehudit chairman and incoming national security minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir taking control of the Judea and Samaria Border Police.

Outgoing Intelligence Minister and former Major General, Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, said that "they really lost their limits. If the Sephardic Chief Rabbi appoints the IDF chief rabbi, why shouldn't the health minister appoint the IDF's chief medical officer? And why not have the Public Security Minister appoint the chief military police officer, and the education minister appoint the IDF's chief education officer?" Elazar said.

He also mentioned the incoming coalition's intention to legislate broad exemptions for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) people from national service or service in the IDF, and concluded that "they should not be surprised when the IDF's capabilities are critically compromised."

Where is the Likud-RZP coalition agreement?

The official agreement between the Likud and RZP has not yet been signed nor made public, although the sides announced on Wednesday that they had reached a final agreement. Instead, its different clauses have been reported in bits and pieces, with another reported clause that will enable discrimination in private business based on religious belief also creating an uproar.

Netanyahu has until Monday, January 2 to present his government, and the fully signed coalition agreements need to be presented to the public at least 24 hours beforehand. So far, the only agreement that was published in full was the agreement between the Likud and United Torah Judaism – but it was only signed by UTJ's Hasidic faction, Agudat Yisrael, and not by its Lithuanian faction, Degel Hatorah.