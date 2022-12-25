The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud-RZP agreement: IDF Chief Rabbi appointed by Sephardic Chief Rabbi – report

The IDF chief rabbi will be promoted in rank and will answer on halakhic matters to Israel's Rabbinate.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 18:08

Updated: DECEMBER 25, 2022 18:25
Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks next to Head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 28, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks next to Head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 28, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The coalition agreement between the Likud and the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) includes a clause that says that the IDF's chief rabbi will no longer be appointed by the IDF's chief of staff but rather by a council headed by the Sephardic chief rabbi, KAN reported on Friday night.

The clause only says that the sides will pass a law to "strengthen the IDF Chief Rabbi's status" by changing "the method of his appointment and hid halakhic independence." However, the clause refers to a similar law proposal from the 20th Knesset (2015-2019) that did not pass, which includes a number of provisions, which include, according to KAN:

  • The IDF's chief rabbi will be promoted to the rank of Major General instead of a Brigadier General, and therefore will be a member of the IDF's general staff forum.
  • The IDF chief rabbi will be appointed based on a recommendation from a seven-member committee headed by the Sephardic Chief Rabbi, which will include a representative of the government, three representatives of yeshivot (Jewish studies academies), a former IDF chief rabbi and the commander of the IDF's Personnel Directorate.
  • The IDF chief rabbi will answer on halakhic matters to Israel's Rabbinate, which in the past has ruled more stringently than the IDF's rabbinic authority on matters pertaining burial of non-Jewish soldiers, mixed-gender IDF units, what constitutes a military necessity that justifies desecrating the Sabbath

Former IDF officers lash out

A number of politicians who were also high-ranking IDF officers responded to the report.

Former IDF chief of staff and current National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot wrote on Facebook that the "decision to take the appointment of the IDF chief rabbi out of the hands of the chief of staff and defense minister stems from Netanyahu's political weakness, and from his power-drunk partners. These hurried steps damage the IDF as a unified, statesmanlike army of the people.

GADI EISENKOT waves at the launch of the National Unity Party election campaign, in Tel Aviv, earlier this month. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) GADI EISENKOT waves at the launch of the National Unity Party election campaign, in Tel Aviv, earlier this month. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"These hurried steps damage the IDF as a unified, statesmanlike army of the people."

Former IDF chief of staff and current National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot

"It would be worthy for the incoming prime minister to learn how a leader acted in similar circumstances – the first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion of blessed memory, who acted to create a unified and statesmanlike army.

"Facing the state of Israel's security challenges, we do not have the privilege to turn the IDF into a bargaining chip in the coalition negotiations," Eisenkot coalition, alluding to additional provisions in the coalition agreements that had RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich taking control of the defense ministry's COGAT and Civil Administration, and Otzma Yehudit chairman and incoming national security minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir taking control of the Judea and Samaria Border Police.

Outgoing Intelligence Minister and former Major General, Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, said that "they really lost their limits. If the Sephardic Chief Rabbi appoints the IDF chief rabbi, why shouldn't the health minister appoint the IDF's chief medical officer? And why not have the Public Security Minister appoint the chief military police officer, and the education minister appoint the IDF's chief education officer?" Elazar said.

He also mentioned the incoming coalition's intention to legislate broad exemptions for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) people from national service or service in the IDF, and concluded that "they should not be surprised when the IDF's capabilities are critically compromised."

Where is the Likud-RZP coalition agreement?

The official agreement between the Likud and RZP has not yet been signed nor made public, although the sides announced on Wednesday that they had reached a final agreement. Instead, its different clauses have been reported in bits and pieces, with another reported clause that will enable discrimination in private business based on religious belief also creating an uproar. 

Netanyahu has until Monday, January 2 to present his government, and the fully signed coalition agreements need to be presented to the public at least 24 hours beforehand. So far, the only agreement that was published in full was the agreement between the Likud and United Torah Judaism – but it was only signed by UTJ's Hasidic faction, Agudat Yisrael, and not by its Lithuanian faction, Degel Hatorah.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu IDF Likud rabbi sephardim elazar stern Gadi Eizenkot Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by