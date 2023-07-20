Efforts are being made to reach a compromise on changing the wording of the controversial reasonableness standard bill, but even as it stands, the bill will strengthen democracy – and definitely not harm democracy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a prime-time statement on Thursday evening.

The prime minister's comments came as the intensity of protests continue to increase ahead of the bill's expected passage on Monday afternoon, and as additional groups of IDF reservists continue to announce that they will no longer volunteer for service if the bill passes into law. It also came after US President Biden said to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman earlier this week that he had requested that Netanyahu refrain from passing any part of the reform without broad consensus.

According to Netanyahu, what constituted a real threat to democracy was refusing to carry out reserve duty – since objections to serve based on political differences means that the political echelon no longer has control over the army.

The prime minister quoted opposition leaders MK Yair Lapid and MK Gideon Sa'ar as saying in the past that they, too, opposed the court's use of the reasonableness standard, and also quoted former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak as saying in 2019 that the standard could be removed.

He also repeated the claim that the coalition had offered numerous offers to the opposition during talks at the President's Residence that lasted from April to mid-June, but that the opposition leaders refused every proposal out of fear of the protest movement, some of which was intent on bringing down the government at all costs, Netanyahu charged.

ANTI-JUDICIAL REFORM demonstrators block a road during a protest near Yokne’am, in the Lower Galilee, on Tuesday. The sign reads ‘Free in our land.’ (credit: ANAT HERMONY/FLASH90)

Speech comes after Benny Gantz offers to renter negotiations

The speech came exactly 24 hours after National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz called on the prime minister to reenter negotiations with the opposition over the reasonableness standard, on the condition that Netanyahu pledge that no other parts of the reform will pass without broad consensus. Gantz's call marked a retreat of his position since the start of the negotiations, which was that the entire reforms must pass as one agreed-upon package.

The Likud on Wednesday night refused the offer outright and blamed Gantz in a statement for leaving the talks and for conditioning his willingness to enter talks on concessions from the coalition.

The speech leaves the status of the reasonableness standard bill unclear, as it can still undergo changes during the final debate in the Knesset plenum, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.