Protest group pays for all-black front-page ads in major Israeli newspapers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 09:41
Israeli newspapers Calcalist and Yediot Aharonot display full-page front page ads sponsored by the hi-tech protest movement following the controversial Knesset vote to enact the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard (July 25, 2023). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Several Israeli newspapers published an entirely black front page on Tuesday morning, following the passing of the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard on Monday afternoon. 

The pages were paid advertisements by the Israeli Hi-Tech Protest movement, a group comprised of representatives from hi-tech companies including CEOs, venture capital investors, self-employed entrepreneurs and regular hi-tech employees.  

The ads read, "a black day for Israeli democracy" in small white text at the bottom. Also in small text at the top was the word "advertisement." 

Protesters sit on a street during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Protesters sit on a street during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Is it an advertisement or not?

Although all the newspapers involved - Yediot Aharonot, Calcalist, Yisrael Hayom, and Haaretz - disclosed the advertisement at the top of their front page, some readers claimed that the text was too small and it was not clear enough that the all-black front page was paid for. 

The protest group itself posted on Twitter openly claiming the advertisement on Tuesday morning, saying: "They got us! We tried so hard to hide our logo, [it's on] page 2 of the newspaper."

Passing the bill to cancel the reasonableness standard

The Knesset passed the bill to cancel the reasonableness standard into law on Monday., marking the first part of the government’s contentious judicial reform to pass into law after six months of fierce public debate and negotiations on a possible compromise that continued until the last-minute.

The opposition boycotted the vote, and the final tally was 64-0. Every member of the coalition voted in favor of the bill.

“We are now heading to a long recess,” Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) said in the Knesset plenum after the bill passed. “I am setting out, knowing that we passed an important bill, but with no gloating and with a true wish to bring all parts of the nation together.”

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



