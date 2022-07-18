What 10 steps did Biden take to impact Palestinians?

US Presidents don't come empty-handed. They are often bearing gifts and Biden is no exception.

Biden almost waxed poetic when talking to his Israeli and Palestinian hosts last week about the future the United States wanted to build with them.

"The best way to feed the flame of hope is to demonstrate that things can be better," Biden told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas while visiting Bethlehem.

But although he spoke of a future of peace, Biden didn't take any steps during his visit to advance an end to the conflict. Instead focus on a series of small changes to impact the daily lives of Palestinians, some of which were repackaged promises, while others were new gestures.

Below is a list of ten pledges and steps the US took during Biden's visit, often together with Israel, designed to impact Palestinians.

1. 24-hour opening of the Allenby Crossing

This seemingly most far-reaching and certain of the gestures is the opening by the end of September of the West Bank's Allenby Bridge Crossing that Palestinians use to travel to the outside world.

The limited hours of the Jordan Valley terminal, add necessary delays, prolonging travel time and adding in additional expenses.

At present, the crossing into neighboring Jordan is open 14 hours a day from Sunday through Thursday and six-and-a-half hours on Friday and Saturday.

An agreement for the 24-hour opening of the crossing by the end of September was mediated by Morocco and has already been announced by Israel.

2. Salem crossing reopened for vehicles

During Biden's visit the IDF reopened the Salem Crossing near Jenin between Israel and the northern West Bank to vehicular traffic.

The office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced the move just prior to Biden's arrival. A small crossing has been open there for pedestrian traffic for Palestinian needing to access the military count and land registry office there, according to the left-wing group B'Tselem.

Opening the crossings for vehicular traffic is designed to help Israeli-Arabs to travel to the northern West Bank for financial reasons, thereby giving a boost to the economy there.

3. Revival of the Joint Economic Committee

Israel, according to the White House, agreed to allow for the revival of the Joint Economic Committee, designated in 1994 to uphold the implementation of the Paris Protocols that govern the economic relationship between Israel and the PA.

Its a particularly important step because the protocols need to be amended to meet the economic reality of 2022, but the committee has not met since 2009,

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej has pushed for the committee's revival since he entered office last year, but he lacked government approval.

It remains unclear if the government would allow the resumption of the committee which it up of representatives from Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

4. 4G network by the end of 2023

Palestinians have been unable to fully participate in the global digital economy because they lack the proper intent infrastructure.

Israel promised the US to allow the Palestinian to upgrade that infrastructure to a 4G network by the end of 2023. To date, West Bank Palestinians are using a 3G network and in Gaza they are still on 2G. This is a that has been under discussion for a number of years. Israel has yet to announce its approval of this project, for which it has security objections.

5. Palestinian development in Area C

Six zoning plans to advance Palestinian development in Area C of the West Bank which is under IDF military and civilian rule, were announced by the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories just prior to Biden's arrival.

The United States has long pushed Israel to allow for Palestinian development in Area C, which is under IDF civilian and military control. Israeli approvals of zoning plans and building permits have been few and far between.

Past Israeli pledges on this issue have not always come to fruition. Those on the Israeli Right who believe that all of Area C should be part of Israel's final borders have argued that such plans are tantamount to ceding land to the Palestinian Authority.

Two of the plans – for Hizma and Harmala — are slated for approval. The other four plans for Fukeikis, Hares, Kisan, and Batir are expected to be deposited.

All the plans are adjacent to Area B of the West Bank, which is under PA control.

6. Jewish building continues in Jerusalem

There were no public statements against either Jewish building in east Jerusalem or West Bank settlement construction during the president's visit.

The Biden administration, however, has repeatedly stated its disapproval of such projects and has in the past asked Israel to halt plans for them.

To avoid any issues Israel briefly delayed but did not suspend building plans Jewish projects in east Jerusalem and settler homes in the West Bank.

The Interior Ministry's District Planning Committee for Jerusalem is due to discuss on July 25 two plans for new Jewish neighborhoods in east Jerusalem for some 2,000 homes.

The Lower Aqueduct plan would allow for 1,446 new housing units close to the Jewish Har Homa neighborhood. The Givat Hashaked plan for 473 Jewish housing units would be located near the Palestinian neighborhoods of Shuafat and Beit Safafa.

In the West Bank the Civil Administration set on September 12th to hear objections for 3,412 settler homes in the unbuilt section of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement known E1, which had been initially scheduled for July 18.

7. $200 for the east Jerusalem hospital network

Biden announced a multi-year pledge of $100 for the east Jerusalem hospital network that services Palestinians. He spoke of this both during his visit to Augusta Victoria and in Bethlehem on Friday.

No specific details were given as to the allocation of the funds on a yearly basis. Biden, however, noted that in the past the US had provided the hospital with $85 million since 2014.

The donation appears to be an increase in current funding levels, particularly when taking into account the matching pledges from Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for an additional $100 million.

Separately, the White House announced $2.1 million for the Peres Peace Center and $3 million AppleSeeds, which is a program that brings together young Israeli and Palestinian professionals on issues of technology and leadership. Those two small grants are part of the $250 million set aside for joint Israeli-Palestinian projects under under the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA).

The US, according to the White House, also pledged $15 million to help provide food for 210,000 low-income Palestinians, particularly in light of rising food prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Funding will be provided through the United Nations World Food Program and two non-governmental organizations.

8. 15% drop in UNRWA funding

The pledge of $201 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, sounded magnanimous when Biden announced it during his press conference with Abbas in Bethlehem on Friday.

Prior to the Trump Administration, the United States had provided the largest donations to UNRWA on an annual basis made by any single country.

The United States donated $364 million to UNRWA in 2017, the first year of the Trump administration but then halted such annual donations in 2018.

Biden resumed that funding in 2021, providing UNRWA with $334 million, slightly less than had been given in 2017. But it had not yet renewed that pledge for 2022.

The White House said that Biden's pledge on Friday would bring the total of US financial assistance to UNRWA to $618. This effectively means that with Biden's announcement the US has only promised to provide UNRWA with $284 this year, which is a 15% drop over last year unless additional money is pledged at a later date.

9. 1,500 work permits for Palestinians in Gaza

Israel approved an additional 1,500 work permits for Palestinians in Gaza, so they could hold jobs in Israel, bringing to 15,000 the total number of such employment documents. Almost immediately, however, Israel suspended the 1,500 permits after four rockets were launched at Israel on Saturday night. No damage was caused by the projectiles.

10. West Bank residency status for 5,500 Palestinians

Israel agreed to grant residency status to 5,500 Palestinians who moved into the West Bank from Gaza or abroad.

The Palestinian Authority needs approval from Israel before it can enter their names in the Population Registry, which records residency status for the West Bank. Israel froze that registry in 2009 and reopened it only last year under former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government. Total registrations over the last year will now come to 17,000.