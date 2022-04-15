The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

7-year-old Yishai fulfills dream of meeting Jerusalem's Policemen

Yishai Kamir, 7, a cancer patient, had his childhood dream come true on Wednesday when he got to meet some policemen stationed in Jerusalem. Rachashei Lev helped him do that.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2022 13:25
7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Yishai Kamir, 7, a cancer patient, had his childhood dream come true on Wednesday when he got to meet some policemen stationed in Jerusalem. 

The CEO of Rachashei Lev, an organization that cares for child cancer patients, reached out to Jerusalem district chief Doron Turgeman, who agreed to help. 

Kamir got to see what Jerusalem's Special Patrol Unit and Magen David Adom do and got exposed to the range of daily activities they perform. 

"I alway dreamed of meeting the Special Patrol Unit officers," he said, "I had a ton of fun and felt strong, like a hero."

He also rode on police horses, met and spoke with officers.  

7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) 7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"To see Yishai happy is a wonderful moment - we all wish it would stay on his face forever," said Shimi Gesheid, CEO of Rachashei Lev

The organization — literally translating to "Whisperings of the Heart" — was founded by Shimi's father, Reuven. Today, it services nearly 500 children. 

I was excited and happy to host Yishai and his family. He is a true soldier who his fighting for his life. We wish him and his family much health and a happy Passover," said Jerusalem police district head Doron Turgeman.

7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) 7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"When I get older, I want to be a Special Patrol Unit officer," said Kamir. 



Tags Jerusalem health children cancer police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by