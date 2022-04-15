7-year-old Yishai fulfills dream of meeting Jerusalem's Policemen

Yishai Kamir, 7, a cancer patient, had his childhood dream come true on Wednesday when he got to meet some policemen stationed in Jerusalem.

The CEO of Rachashei Lev, an organization that cares for child cancer patients, reached out to Jerusalem district chief Doron Turgeman, who agreed to help.

Kamir got to see what Jerusalem's Special Patrol Unit and Magen David Adom do and got exposed to the range of daily activities they perform.

"I alway dreamed of meeting the Special Patrol Unit officers," he said, "I had a ton of fun and felt strong, like a hero."

He also rode on police horses, met and spoke with officers.

7-year-old Yishai Kamir meets police officers thanks to Rachashei Lev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"To see Yishai happy is a wonderful moment - we all wish it would stay on his face forever," said Shimi Gesheid, CEO of Rachashei Lev.

The organization — literally translating to "Whisperings of the Heart" — was founded by Shimi's father, Reuven. Today, it services nearly 500 children.

I was excited and happy to host Yishai and his family. He is a true soldier who his fighting for his life. We wish him and his family much health and a happy Passover," said Jerusalem police district head Doron Turgeman.

"When I get older, I want to be a Special Patrol Unit officer," said Kamir.