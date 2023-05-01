The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US diplomat visits Middle East to shore up regional support - analysis

The US is concerned about trends toward normalization with the Syrian regime while it faces pressure in Syria and Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 1, 2023 15:51
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan March 21, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan March 21, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf is on a trip to the Middle East this week. This is important because the US is shoring up its influence and support for key areas in the Middle East. Leaf is scheduled to be traveling in the region from April 29 to May 5. 

The US State Department said that she will discuss a range of US priorities in the region, including “promoting economic cooperation and discussing security challenges.”

According to Jordanian state Petra media the Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met with Leaf over the weekend. Jordan said that “the meeting covered ways to enhance bilateral ties and regional and international issues of common interest.” 

The US said that Leaf began her trip in Jordan. She met with Jordanian Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dr. Bisher Khasawneh and Safadi, “to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation, economic reform, and ways to expand the strategic US-Jordan partnership,” the US said.  

In Iraq, she is scheduled to meet with government officials and also affirms the US commitment. She will travel to Baghdad and to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan autonomous region, “In both Baghdad and Erbil, the Assistant Secretary will focus on advancing our 360-degree partnership with the government and people of Iraq.” 

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Iraqi's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, attend a meeting in Amman, Jordan May 1, 2023. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters) Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Iraqi's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, attend a meeting in Amman, Jordan May 1, 2023. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

US concerns for Syria, Iraq

The US is concerned about trends toward normalization with the Syrian regime.

Jordan is hosting a meeting of officials from Arab states and Syria this week. According to Asharq al-Awsat, the London-based Arabic website, Leaf recently said normalization should not take place “in the absence of permanent political change."

The US opposes normalization unless the Assad regime changes, but considering the way the Assad regime is being welcomed around the region and how it is hosting the Iranian leader this week, and working with Moscow, it has no incentive to change.  

At the same time, the US faces pressure in Iraq and Syria and Iranian threats. Leaf’s visit comes at an important time in this context.  



Tags Bashar Assad Iran Iraq Jordan Syria diplomacy Middle East normalization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by