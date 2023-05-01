US diplomat visits Middle East to shore up regional support - analysis

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf is on a trip to the Middle East this week. This is important because the US is shoring up its influence and support for key areas in the Middle East. Leaf is scheduled to be traveling in the region from April 29 to May 5.

The US State Department said that she will discuss a range of US priorities in the region, including “promoting economic cooperation and discussing security challenges.”

According to Jordanian state Petra media the Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met with Leaf over the weekend. Jordan said that “the meeting covered ways to enhance bilateral ties and regional and international issues of common interest.”

The US said that Leaf began her trip in Jordan. She met with Jordanian Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dr. Bisher Khasawneh and Safadi, “to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation, economic reform, and ways to expand the strategic US-Jordan partnership,” the US said.

In Iraq, she is scheduled to meet with government officials and also affirms the US commitment. She will travel to Baghdad and to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan autonomous region, “In both Baghdad and Erbil, the Assistant Secretary will focus on advancing our 360-degree partnership with the government and people of Iraq.”

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Iraqi's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, attend a meeting in Amman, Jordan May 1, 2023. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

US concerns for Syria, Iraq

The US is concerned about trends toward normalization with the Syrian regime.

Jordan is hosting a meeting of officials from Arab states and Syria this week. According to Asharq al-Awsat, the London-based Arabic website, Leaf recently said normalization should not take place “in the absence of permanent political change."

The US opposes normalization unless the Assad regime changes, but considering the way the Assad regime is being welcomed around the region and how it is hosting the Iranian leader this week, and working with Moscow, it has no incentive to change.

At the same time, the US faces pressure in Iraq and Syria and Iranian threats. Leaf’s visit comes at an important time in this context.