New wave of terror launched in West Bank amid shooting, stabbing attacks

Several shooting and stabbing attacks, as well as riots along the Gaza border, have taken place in the last two days.

The rise in violence and escalation of Palestinian threats coincided with the beginning and end of Rosh Hashanah.

On Monday morning as Israelis returned to work after the three-day holiday, Border Police officers foiled an attempted stabbing attack near the Mazmuriyeh crossing near east Jerusalem on Monday morning.

The terrorist was shot by security forces at the scene, Border Police confirmed.

On Saturday a report was received about a shooting attack targeting an IDF post near the town of Shuwaika, the IDF said. No IDF injuries or damage to the post were reported. Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City September 15, 2023 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Riots along the Gaza border

On Sunday, riots took place along the Gaza border, riots created and enabled by the Hamas terrorist organization. These incidents happened as part of a wider wave of escalation by Hamas. Reports said that rockets were also fired from Gaza toward the sea.

On Sunday the IDF said that “an assailant fired shots from the town of Dayr Sharaf toward a military post located on the outskirts of the town.

Following searches, shell casings were located and a hit to the post was identified. No IDF injuries were reported and IDF soldiers are currently pursuing the suspects.” Several hours later more shots were fired at an IDF military vehicle near Meirav. “Hits were identified on the vehicle and no injuries were reported. IDF soldiers are currently pursuing the suspects,” the IDF said.

Dayr Sharaf is not far from the Sebastia archaeological site. Meirav sits on the hills above Beit Shean on the slopes of Mount Gilboa. It is near the fence that runs along the West Bank.

It is not clear if the incidents are related. In the last year there have been numerous increasing attacks in the West Bank, primarily near Jenin and Tulkarem, Nablus and other areas in the northern West Bank. The shooting attacks on September 18 continue this trend.