Gaza-based perfume company launches missile-themed fragrance

A video that surfaced via Palestinian media on Sunday showed a perfume shop in Gaza announcing its newest missile-themed fragrance.

Though the missile perfume may not give off the same odor as a rocket after it is launched, the presentation depicts a missile used in recent rocket attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

A tweet from an Israeli reporter named the fragrance as Burak 100, after the long-range rockets used against Israel from the Islamic Jihad.

הבושם החדש שהשיקו ברצועת עזה ומגיע בצורת רקטה: בוראק 100 - על שם הרקטה ארוכת הטווח של הג'האד האסלאמי, שעשה בה שימוש נגד ישראל בסבבי לחימה pic.twitter.com/5eCnxm4lAi — ספיר ליפקין | Sapir Lipkin | سابير ليبكين (@sapirlipkin) October 2, 2023

In a video entitled “In Gaza, perfume smells like resistance missiles,” a perfume store owner, identifying himself as 23-year-old Bilal Abu Saraya, is seen talking to a camera describing the growing demand for a scent-themed to honor the Islamic Jihad fighters.

The advertiser cites "inspiration" from 2021's Operation Guardians of the Wall in Gaza. Spraying perfume (credit: FLICKR)

Sweeping interest from young rebels

"It was an old idea, but recently it became popular with young people - people who are rebellious and love resistance!" he told the camera in Arabic.

He explained that scents are determined by what a customer looks for and that they are named for the different factions and militia groups. He appeared to have several different missile-shaped bottles, posed almost like collector's items.

Two of the groups included in the names of the perfume bottles included the Islamic Jihad and the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.