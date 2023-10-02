Gaza-based perfume company launches missile-themed fragrance

A video that surfaced via Palestinian media on Sunday showed a perfume shop in Gaza announcing its newest missile-themed fragrance.
Though the missile perfume may not give off the same odor as a rocket after it is launched, the presentation depicts a missile used in recent rocket attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip.
A tweet from an Israeli reporter named the fragrance as Burak 100, after the long-range rockets used against Israel from the Islamic Jihad.
הבושם החדש שהשיקו ברצועת עזה ומגיע בצורת רקטה: בוראק 100 - על שם הרקטה ארוכת הטווח של הג'האד האסלאמי, שעשה בה שימוש נגד ישראל בסבבי לחימה pic.twitter.com/5eCnxm4lAi— ספיר ליפקין | Sapir Lipkin | سابير ليبكين (@sapirlipkin) October 2, 2023
In a video entitled “In Gaza, perfume smells like resistance missiles,” a perfume store owner, identifying himself as 23-year-old Bilal Abu Saraya, is seen talking to a camera describing the growing demand for a scent-themed to honor the Islamic Jihad fighters.
The advertiser cites "inspiration" from 2021's Operation Guardians of the Wall in Gaza.
Sweeping interest from young rebels
"It was an old idea, but recently it became popular with young people - people who are rebellious and love resistance!" he told the camera in Arabic.
He explained that scents are determined by what a customer looks for and that they are named for the different factions and militia groups. He appeared to have several different missile-shaped bottles, posed almost like collector's items.
Two of the groups included in the names of the perfume bottles included the Islamic Jihad and the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.