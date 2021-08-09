The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran’s pre-emption doctrine against Israel, UK, US - analysis

Heat up northern Israel, to show it can strike anywhere it wants if it is pressed about the tanker attack.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 9, 2021 21:11
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) sails, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019.
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Iran is putting in place a new doctrine designed to pre-empt any response to its attack on a ship off the coast of Oman.
In the last week and a half, after a tanker named the Mercer Street was first attacked on July 29, before two of its crew were killed on July 30, Iran has been singled out as a culprit. The US and UK have accused Iran and there has been tough talk. Then, suddenly, rockets were fired at Israel last week.
This was Iran’s pre-emption. Heat up northern Israel, to show it can strike anywhere it wants if it is pressed about the tanker attack. 
It’s important to listen to Iran’s logic and narrative here. Iran has laid that out through media messaging and speeches by its proxies, as well as in meetings with key Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror leaders during the inauguration of its new president Ebrahim Raisi. The IRGC head Hossein Salami and key official Ali Shamkhani attended various meetings and it appears the messaging was put out at the same time. 
What was the message? Iran said via Al-Alam TV and Press TV that the strike off the coast of Oman was retaliation. It claimed it was retaliating for previous Israeli attacks. That means Iran felt it had evened the score. Tough talk from the US, UK and Israel thus put Iran on edge. It has warned the UK and Israel. It may have warned the US via other channels. It appears, according to a report that the US pressured Israel not to alter the rules of engagement against Hezbollah ahead of another round of Iran nuclear talks next month” the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing a senior diplomatic source.  
This is important because it means Iran was able to put Hamas and Hezbollah in play, and possibly units based in Iraq, as well as Iraqi-based militias and the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, as part of a concerted regional effort. If Iran feels pressured in the Gulf, then it may strike elsewhere. But this is not just about striking. They are pushing Hezbollah and Hamas and other frontline actors to create complexity, deterrence and unpredictable results for Israel in the wake of the tanker attack. 
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Iran’s President Raisi, according to reports on Monday. "The Islamic Republic is very serious about providing security and maintaining deterrence in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman Region," Raisi told the French. What does this mean? We heard that also in Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech. On August 7 he said that Hezbollah responded to Israeli artillery and airstrikes. “This was to reinforce the old equation of deterrence, and not create a new one as some have said.” But what about the fact that Hezbollah had enabled areas it controls to be used for rocket fire on Israel on Wednesday, August 4. Hezbollah had started this round, in a sense. But it also openly said it would continue it, rocket for rocket, against Israel.  
On August 1, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi concluded a conversation with his British counterpart, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Nick Carter. “The two discussed recent events in the region and common challenges faced by both countries,” a statement read. It appears Iran put in place a pre-emption doctrine over the next 48 hours after that. Then on Friday the 6 of August, Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets into an uninhabited border area of Israel.  
Nasrallah gave his speech the next day. This is clear, coordinated messaging. Iran has been seeking to deter, to be unpredictable and to put its frontline units, which are its proxies and allies and partners in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, into play. This is a new pre-emption doctrine in a sense. Iran wants to present Israel with a multiplicity of threats and frontlines. 
It also unveiled this in May during the leadup to the Gaza conflict. It threatened Israel and had its proxies give speeches in hours before Quds Day and after, all directed at challenging Israel. Then Hamas launched some 4,000 rockets in 10 days and Iran openly supported this and its media celebrated what it thought was an attempt to test Israel. Iran also launched a drone into Israeli airspace on May 18, likely guiding it from Syria. On May 17, the IDF said it detected “six failed launches attempts were identified from Lebanon that did not cross into Israeli territory.” On May 19, more rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel as the Israel-Hamas conflict winded down.  
What this shows is a more complex Iranian response and likely an illustration of more to come. Iran wants to put in play this pre-emption doctrine. It wants to distract the US, UK and Israel from the incident off Oman and the emerging reports that Washington and London back a response and that London may respond somewhere.  


Tags Gaza Hamas Hezbollah Iran Syria Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID: Israel must learn lesson of civic responsibility - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by