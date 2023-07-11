Distinctive: Can you spot the hidden car among the snails?

Today's challenge tests your visual acuity. Within the image presented are numerous snails and mushrooms of varying sizes. Among these distractions, there lies a hidden car waiting to be found.

This puzzle was shared on the popular social media platform TikTok, leaving many users struggling to uncover the whereabouts of the enigmatic item. However, with concentration and careful observation, you too have a chance to find it.

The answer can be found at the bottom of this article.

Where is the car hiding?

Were you able to spot the car hiding in the picture? If not, don't worry; many commenters shared that it took them more than 30 seconds to locate it, while a few managed to spot it in under 10 seconds. Examine the following image closely and you just might be able to find it.

Here is the answer: