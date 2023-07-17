The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Test your observation skills: Can you spot the mistake in this picture?

If you enjoy solving puzzles and tests, this question is for you. Think outside the box to find the solution and identify the mistake that left most viewers confused.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 17, 2023 12:32

Updated: JULY 17, 2023 12:34
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

Sharp-eyed observers were quick to notice a peculiar flaw in a viral image featuring an assortment of food items arranged on a table.

Originally shared on TikTok, this mind-boggling puzzle managed to confound countless users.

The enigmatic picture depicts a table adorned with a checkered tablecloth, accompanied by orange juice, a bag of cookies, a carton of milk, and a bowl of cereal. At first glance, nothing seems amiss, but if you take a closer look, you might just uncover the hidden secret.

Were you able to detect the mistake within the image?

Don't worry if you didn't; you're not alone. Many users admitted their puzzlement, while a few astute individuals correctly deduced that there was indeed a single detail that didn't quite fit.

Before you proceed, take one final glance before we reveal the solution.

In case you missed it, the mistake is right in front of you.

Direct your attention to the milk carton, specifically the label. It says it has almond milk, but surprisingly, it shows a picture of a cow's face—a mistake that stands out.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok


