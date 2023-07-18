The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

How to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer

Learn simple tricks to extend the shelf life of your produce and prevent food from going to waste

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 18, 2023 15:25
How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Have you ever wondered why the fruits and vegetables you choose at the supermarket seem beautiful, shiny, and fresh, but after a few days, they are no longer fit to eat?

It turns out that there are some tricks that can make a difference.

A viral TikTok video shares valuable tips for prolonging the freshness of fruits and vegetables. Their video – which offers advice on extending the shelf life of cheeses, preventing watermelon bacteria growth, and stopping bananas from rotting – has gained over 1.4 million views and generated numerous comments. Watch the video here:

@user8100293452186♬ original sound - minifyp

Bananas

The TikTok video explained, "Bananas can easily spoil after a couple of days. Wash off the ripening agent on the peel with water. Dry it with a paper towel and then wrap a damp paper towel around the banana's stem. Your bananas will stay fresh for a very long time."

Watermelon

Don't store your watermelon leftovers in the fridge for too long, because it can attract bacteria. Instead, you should place a couple of garlic cloves on the watermelon, wrap it in plastic wrap, and stick it in the fridge. This will help keep your watermelon fresh for a week.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes tend to rot easily. To maintain their freshness, place a band-aid or scotch tape on the top of each tomato to seal in moisture. This simple technique will help keep them fresh for up to three weeks.

Garlic

Since garlic can mold very easily, you should add salt and tea leaves to it. Then, seal it in a plastic bag to inhibit its development.

Onions

Onions also can easily mold. But if you put them in a stocking and hang them up, it will allow for longer storage.

If you want to prolong the shelf life of green onions, place them next to each other on a paper towel, ensuring the roots. Spray them lightly with water and roll them up. This trick will help keep your green onions fresh for half a month.

Rice

The problem here is that rice can get infested with bugs. To work around this, put ginger slices and star anise in a breathable bag and place it in the rice. This will keep the rice free of bugs for up to a year.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by