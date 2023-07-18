How to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer

Have you ever wondered why the fruits and vegetables you choose at the supermarket seem beautiful, shiny, and fresh, but after a few days, they are no longer fit to eat?

It turns out that there are some tricks that can make a difference.

A viral TikTok video shares valuable tips for prolonging the freshness of fruits and vegetables. Their video – which offers advice on extending the shelf life of cheeses, preventing watermelon bacteria growth, and stopping bananas from rotting – has gained over 1.4 million views and generated numerous comments. Watch the video here:

Bananas

The TikTok video explained, "Bananas can easily spoil after a couple of days. Wash off the ripening agent on the peel with water. Dry it with a paper towel and then wrap a damp paper towel around the banana's stem. Your bananas will stay fresh for a very long time."

Watermelon

Don't store your watermelon leftovers in the fridge for too long, because it can attract bacteria. Instead, you should place a couple of garlic cloves on the watermelon, wrap it in plastic wrap, and stick it in the fridge. This will help keep your watermelon fresh for a week.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes tend to rot easily. To maintain their freshness, place a band-aid or scotch tape on the top of each tomato to seal in moisture. This simple technique will help keep them fresh for up to three weeks.

Garlic

Since garlic can mold very easily, you should add salt and tea leaves to it. Then, seal it in a plastic bag to inhibit its development.

Onions

Onions also can easily mold. But if you put them in a stocking and hang them up, it will allow for longer storage.

If you want to prolong the shelf life of green onions, place them next to each other on a paper towel, ensuring the roots. Spray them lightly with water and roll them up. This trick will help keep your green onions fresh for half a month.

Rice

The problem here is that rice can get infested with bugs. To work around this, put ginger slices and star anise in a breathable bag and place it in the rice. This will keep the rice free of bugs for up to a year.