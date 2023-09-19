Watch: Tiger attacked by 50 skittish baboons

A fully grown tiger, like Mr. Boger, can effortlessly devour a small monkey, perhaps even a giant baboon. However, can it handle a group of 50 skittish baboons?

Probably not.

This is the startling revelation from an astonishing video captured by a nature enthusiast, showcasing a tiger's pursuit of a "light meal" turning into a desperate struggle for survival as it attacks a baboon, only to face a ferocious counterattack by the baboon troop, nearly leading to its demise.

These dramatic moments were documented in no fewer than three videos from various angles, garnering millions of views on the YouTube channel of @Latestsightings, a platform dedicated to sharing wildlife footage from across Africa.

Ricky da Fonseca, who shared the initial footage from a safari in South Africa's Kruger National Park, said that he and her friends had been hunting for lions they had spotted earlier, but "the bush had something even more special in store for us."

Fonseca was among a group of visitors at a picnic area within the safari park, where tourists can halt their vehicles to enjoy a meal.

"We pulled to the side, surprised to see a male leopard leisurely strolling on the side of the road," Fonseca recalled. "As I repositioned for a better angle, I noticed a troop of baboons playing in the road ahead. This was getting exciting!"

Like many others, Fonseca didn't anticipate that the tiger would dare to confront the baboons due to their significant numbers. However, he was proven wrong.

Watch the gripping footage:

He said that as the tiger closed in on the baboons, you could feel the anticipation in the air. Suddenly, the tiger initiated an attack, attempting to capture one of the baboons. Yet, as the footage reveals, this endeavor ended in a resounding failure, with the baboons encircling the tiger and relentlessly hammering it until it fled into the nearby bushes.

The current condition of the tiger remains uncertain, but Fonseca suggests that it likely sustained numerous bruises and cuts.

Nevertheless, what appeared to suffer the most damage was its ego.