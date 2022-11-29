The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The IDF must be kept out of Israel's political turmoil - editorial

There’s a growing sense that Ben-Gvir’s entrance into the government is going to unleash a tidal wave of lawlessness and retribution against anyone who doesn’t think like him and his followers.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 03:03
An Israeli soldier gestures during a scuffle between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Hebron in the West Bank November 19, 2022. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
An Israeli soldier gestures during a scuffle between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Hebron in the West Bank November 19, 2022.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

The new government has not even been born, yet things are taking place in the country that are being chalked up to the likelihood that Israel is about to get the most right-wing coalition since the founding of the state.

According to an agreement reached late last week, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will serve as “national security minister,” a newly-named expanded version of the Public Security Ministry, that will also give him jurisdiction over the Judea and Samaria Border Police division that currently operates under the IDF Central Command.

Even before the agreement was reached, last week’s horrific double-bomb attack in Jerusalem that murdered two Israelis and left more than a dozen injured, was touted by some as a warning to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his prospective coalition partners.

Although terrorist attacks have never disappeared under any administration, the apparently coordinated attack was a clear escalation in Palestinian tactics against Israel.

Then on Friday, an IDF soldier stationed in Hebron was filmed beating a left-wing activist staging a protest. In another video from the same scene, a soldier told activists, “Ben-Gvir will make order here. You’ve lost it.”

IDF soldier tells left-wing activist "I decide what the law is," November 25, 2022 (Credit: Issa Amro and Tal Sagi)

When the activist asked if he was doing anything against the law, the soldier responded, “You do everything against the law. I decide what the law is, and you are acting against the law.”

“You do everything against the law. I decide what the law is, and you are acting against the law.”

IDF soldier in Hebron

The soldiers were suspended. It wasn’t the first time that a hot-headed IDF soldier flouted his authority and let his personal views – whether they were inclined toward left-wing activists or hilltop youth – impact his duty.

However, these incidents taken collectively can’t be seen as just coincidental and unrelated to the political upheaval in the country.

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned against the increased powers that Ben-Gvir will wield, saying, “a private army for Ben-Gvir in [the West Bank] is dangerous... and will create real security failures.”

“A private army for Ben-Gvir in [the West Bank] is dangerous... and will create real security failures.”

Benny Gantz

Regarding the issue of Palestinian terrorism, Israel’s security apparatus knows what needs to be done. If terrorist groups are going to act out because they want to make a statement about what kind of government Israel installs, they will end up paying a dear price.

However, the incident in Hebron has potentially more far-reaching ramifications. The IDF needs to immediately act and unequivocally state that such behavior will not be tolerated.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi stated after the incident, “The soldiers’ behavior is severe, and the violence is not in keeping with the values of the IDF.”

That message needs to come from our political leaders as well, especially from Netanyahu and from possible defense minister Yoav Gallant, who until now, have been silent on the matter.

Perhaps they are unwilling to rile their new coalition partner so soon after signing an agreement with him. But by playing politics, they are putting the country’s welfare in jeopardy.

Spurred by the Hebron incident, there’s a growing sense that Ben-Gvir’s entrance into the government is going to unleash a tidal wave of lawlessness and retribution against anyone who doesn’t think like him and his not-insignificant number of followers and like-minded citizens.

The issue isn’t restricted only to soldiers aligning themselves with Ben-Gvir or his extreme right-wing views. Three Druze IDF soldiers are suspected of throwing an explosive device at a Palestinian house on Sunday night in apparent retribution for the kidnapping of teenager Tiran Ferro’s body last week in Jenin. Ferro was hospitalized in Jenin after a car crash, after which Palestinian gunmen stormed the hospital, disconnected him from life support, killing him and then abducting his body.

This is yet another example of soldiers seemingly taking matters into their own hands, a worrisome phenomenon that must be ended now. The IDF is the army of the people and made up of a cross section of the populace. It’s one of the few institutions in Israel that rises above partisanship and politics and it must remain that way.

Our political leaders need to speak up and be clear on the critical issue of keeping the IDF out of the political turmoil the country is going through. For now, their silence is deafening.



Tags Hebron IDF Palestinians Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict Terror Attack itamar ben-gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by