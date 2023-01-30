The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Those funding antisemitic Palestinian textbooks must be held accountable - editorial

The rising violence in the West Bank demonstrates that those foreign bodies that fund Palestinian textbooks must demand accountability.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 01:13
TEXTBOOKS SAID to be produced by the Palestinian Authority which contain anti-Israel and anti-Western bias are put on display on Capitol Hill by the NGO Palestine Media Watch. (photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
TEXTBOOKS SAID to be produced by the Palestinian Authority which contain anti-Israel and anti-Western bias are put on display on Capitol Hill by the NGO Palestine Media Watch.
(photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

The recent wave of terror attacks reveals the degree to which education and propaganda have led to such a level of hatred that it is the main driver behind the attacks.

The attacker who horrifically killed seven innocent people in Neveh Ya’acov on Friday night outside a synagogue was identified as a 21-year-old from east Jerusalem. In the second serious attack that shocked the country on Shabbat, a 13-year-old youth – also from east Jerusalem – shot and wounded two people who were walking home from Shabbat services outside the City of David.

In both instances, there were widespread celebrations in Palestinian communities in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. Fireworks were shot into the sky, in some places there was shooting in the air and candy was handed out, including by the Neveh Ya’acov terrorist’s mother, as the perpetrators of the heinous acts were heralded as martyrs and heroes.

Besides the alarming fact that these young men – and who knows how many like them – have access to guns, the actual trigger for the ongoing violence is the Palestinian education system that for too long has helped inculcate this hatred.

Palestinian education helps inculcate this hatred of Jews

The issue of incitement in Palestinian Authority textbooks has long been known and highlighted. Back in 2017, a report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), revealed that Palestinian schools were teaching students to be martyrs and demonized Israel.

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

In 2020, another report looked at the textbooks provided by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees. One example of the extremism included a math textbook that included exercises such as counting martyrs, according to reports. At the time, there was testimony that these textbooks were leading to radicalization.

As a result, the UK was looking into funds that were being sent to the UN and which end up supporting Palestinian education. At the time, the UK said it had a “zero tolerance” approach towards incitement that might be occurring.

The semantic terminology – such as calling children and adults who carry out terror attacks “martyrs” – floods Palestinian society. Back in 2011, UNRWA proudly inaugurated a school in Beirut. “The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the Delegation of the European Union inaugurated today Palestine Martyrs elementary and preparatory boys’ school in Saida,” the UN wrote at the time.

The schools teach the impressionable youth that there is no difference between the “martyr” who is killed in a gun battle with Israeli soldiers and those who attack civilians or blow up buses. Any Jewish or Israeli target is celebrated equally. 

Last September, some 150 schools in east Jerusalem went on strike to protest having to use Israeli textbooks, where martyrdom and hate would not be the norm. At the time, Arab parents and activists accused Israel of pushing its identity on the local school system.

Israel has been working slowly for years to try to implement an education program that would replace the Palestinian curriculum taught in the schools. Israel knows very well that the widespread culture of hatred against Israelis and Jews within Palestinian culture begins when children are very young.

Every country has educational systems that may celebrate national heroes. But Palestinian education and society at-large are unique in how it celebrates those who murder civilians. This is a system that hands out candies when someone murders children and targets people enjoying themselves after a Shabbat meal.

The impact of being raised for decades with a worldview of celebrating the killing of civilians, encouraging martyrdom and pledging allegiance to erase a state and people who are their neighbors can’t be underestimated.

It’s a wonder that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians raised in this system never carry out attacks. But as can be seen from the footage over the weekend, the sentiment that a good Jew is a dead Jew is not a marginal thought in Palestinian society.

The rising violence in the West Bank demonstrates that those foreign bodies that fund Palestinian textbooks must demand accountability. Otherwise, there will be many more 13-year-old terrorists opening fire on innocent Israelis.



Tags Palestinians Terrorism education school Israeli Palestinian Conflict unrwa Terror Attack Textbook
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by