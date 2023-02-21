The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu must respect opposition to avoid Israeli civil war - editorial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains dismissive of the massive opposition that the reform plans have encountered.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 02:43
A silhouetted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A silhouetted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Every year, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations meets in Jerusalem to receive briefings on all spheres of government as well as military and economic matters pertaining to Israel and the United States.

The participants are particularly informed, aware and involved in the various issues that Israel faces and undoubtedly they take their responsibility as influencers in the US very seriously.

Addressing this august group in Jerusalem on Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to inject a little levity into the deadly serious situation Israel currently finds itself in by saying, “In case you haven’t noticed, Israel is in the midst of a little thing on judicial reform.”

“In case you haven’t noticed, Israel is in the midst of a little thing on judicial reform.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

He then went on to play the victim by telling the gathering that he was under a “gag order” to discuss any details of the reform and the dangerous storm it’s stirred up.

Netanyahu was referring to the decision earlier this month by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara prohibiting his involvement in the proposals, because of a conflict of interest posed by his ongoing corruption trial, in which he has denied wrongdoing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) is seen sitting next to Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset plenum ahead of a vote on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) is seen sitting next to Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset plenum ahead of a vote on judicial reform, in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Citing the “grotesqueness” of the situation, Netanyahu conveniently neglected to include that pertinent fact.

Although we can only assume that he intended his “little thing” remark to lighten a grave situation, this simplistic way of explaining such a complex situation and the selective use of the facts, indicates that he thinks of the American Jewish establishment as a vassal of Israel that will blindly follow the Israeli government. 

Netanyahu still remains dismissive over the massive opposition to judicial reform

It also indicates that Netanyahu remains dismissive of the massive opposition that the reform plans have encountered – from hi-tech and business leaders, to the former heads of Israeli security agencies as well as the many American Jewish leaders gathered to hear him Sunday night.

Netanyahu told the group that “Israel is a democracy and will remain a democracy, with majority rule and proper safeguards of civil liberties.” However, in all of its actions since taking office, the government Netanyahu leads takes “majority rule” literally and has virtually no interest in engaging the huge minority of citizens who did not vote for this coalition and the majority of Israelis, according to multiple polls, who are against the judicial reform as it stands now.

Otherwise, why not slow down the process and accept the recommendation of President Isaac Herzog to suspend the legislation and instead invest time in a dialogue aimed at creating a broad consensus for the reforms? 

That’s what US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides was referring to when he advised Netanyahu to “pump the brakes” on the legislation during an interview on a podcast over the weekend.

Nides refined his statement when he spoke to the same forum of Jewish leaders, saying that the US believes “in building some consensus. I made the comment about pumping the brakes, slow down and try to build consensus.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli’s response to Nides – “mind your own business” – is yet another example of the government’s refusal to listen to anyone who isn’t part of their onslaught against the longstanding norms of Israel’s judicial makeup.

The American Jewish leaders Netanyahu spoke to don’t live in a vacuum shaded by rose-tinted glasses. They are aware of what’s happening in Israel, and how the country is at its most precarious situation borne of internal struggle since the 2005 Disengagement from the Gaza Strip.

They won’t be fooled by a sob story about a gag order. They too should be advocating that the leader of the country they care so much about suspend the sweeping judicial overhaul and try to find some common ground while there is still time. 

“There’s not going to be a civil war.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu ended his remarks by unequivocally stating “There’s not going to be a civil war.”

From where he sits in the Prime Minister’s Office opposite the Knesset – looking out of his window at the masses of concerned Israelis – he needs to do more to ensure that doesn’t happen. 

He is the prime minister and he is responsible. 



Tags American Jewry Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Opposition Civil War Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by