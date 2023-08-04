Conservative values can unite a divided Israel - opinion

As a member of the Knesset for the Likud party, I am deeply invested in the ongoing debates surrounding the judicial reform in our nation. The large-scale protests that have swept across Israel since early 2023 are not merely about the reform itself, but rather, they reflect a deeper concern about the very nature of our country. The question at the heart of these protests is: What should a Jewish and democratic state look like?

Secular Jews fear that their lifestyle will be compromised, and thus, they oppose the reform. Similarly, religious and ultra-Orthodox Jews who desire the reform fear that their way of life may be threatened. This is a complex issue that requires a nuanced approach.

I propose that the solution lies in conservative principles that champion individual freedom, minimal government intervention, and local autonomy.

How can conservative values heal a divided Israel?

The Likud party, which I represent, was founded on the revisionist philosophy of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, a classical liberal. Jabotinsky’s ideology was a stark contrast to the Marxist streams of Zionism that were prevalent during his time. He believed in the principles of individual freedom, free-market economics, and minimal government intervention. These principles are the bedrock of the Likud party and should guide our approach to the current crisis.

Conservative principles, rooted in classical liberalism, advocate for the freedom of the individual and less government intervention. When the government does intervene, it should favor local authorities over national centralized authorities. This approach allows every individual to define their lifestyle and enables each community or city to shape its own character.

President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Currently, Israel is grappling with the legacy of its early leadership, which was far-Left and semi-communist. They believed in central planning, not only for economics but also for culture, aiming to create a new Jew through a melting pot. They favored a highly interventionist central government. This centralized approach is at odds with the diverse needs and desires of our communities.

This central planning approach has had a profound impact on Mizrahi and religious Jews. The attempt to create a new Jew through the melting pot often marginalized these communities, as the central planners did not fully represent their interests or respect their unique cultural identities. This has led to a sense of alienation and resentment, which is still felt today.

This sense of alienation is at the heart of their request today for judicial reform that will give more power to elected officials that they feel represent them more than the elites.

It seems that most points of contention arise from areas where the government intervenes. Therefore, a shift towards more free-market and conservative philosophies could alleviate many of the internal conflicts in Israel. Even on contentious economic matters, such as the redistribution of wealth from the workforce to the ultra-Orthodox Jews who choose not to work, free-market principles can offer solutions.

In the face of the current crisis, some fringe groups have suggested separating into two different countries – one religious (Judea) and one secular (Israel), echoing the biblical schism in Israel from three thousand years ago. This is not the solution I propose. I believe in one strong Israel, which unites us through our common past and heritage. Instead, I advocate for more autonomy for local authorities and the application of free-market principles in this one united state.

As a free-market party, the Likud should lead the way in this endeavor. By embracing conservative principles, we can address the concerns of all sectors of Israeli society, from secular to religious and from liberal to conservative. We can ensure that Israel remains a Jewish and democratic state, where every individual has the freedom to define their lifestyle and every community can shape its own character.

The ongoing protests are not just about judicial reform. They are a call for a broader conversation about the future of our nation. Let us seize this opportunity to foster unity through diversity, guided by the principles of individual freedom, local autonomy, and minimal government intervention.

This is the path forward for Israel, a path that respects the diverse identities of its citizens while upholding the principles of a Jewish and democratic state.

The writer is a Likud MK.