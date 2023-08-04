The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Conservative values can unite a divided Israel - opinion

This is the path forward for Israel, a path that respects the diverse identities of its citizens while upholding the principles of a Jewish and democratic state.

By DAN ILLOUZ
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 13:05
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz are seen moving to shake hands in the Knesset amid the vote on the controversial reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on Monday, July 24, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz are seen moving to shake hands in the Knesset amid the vote on the controversial reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

As a member of the Knesset for the Likud party, I am deeply invested in the ongoing debates surrounding the judicial reform in our nation. The large-scale protests that have swept across Israel since early 2023 are not merely about the reform itself, but rather, they reflect a deeper concern about the very nature of our country. The question at the heart of these protests is: What should a Jewish and democratic state look like?

Secular Jews fear that their lifestyle will be compromised, and thus, they oppose the reform. Similarly, religious and ultra-Orthodox Jews who desire the reform fear that their way of life may be threatened. This is a complex issue that requires a nuanced approach.

I propose that the solution lies in conservative principles that champion individual freedom, minimal government intervention, and local autonomy.

How can conservative values heal a divided Israel?

The Likud party, which I represent, was founded on the revisionist philosophy of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, a classical liberal. Jabotinsky’s ideology was a stark contrast to the Marxist streams of Zionism that were prevalent during his time. He believed in the principles of individual freedom, free-market economics, and minimal government intervention. These principles are the bedrock of the Likud party and should guide our approach to the current crisis.

Conservative principles, rooted in classical liberalism, advocate for the freedom of the individual and less government intervention. When the government does intervene, it should favor local authorities over national centralized authorities. This approach allows every individual to define their lifestyle and enables each community or city to shape its own character.

President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Currently, Israel is grappling with the legacy of its early leadership, which was far-Left and semi-communist. They believed in central planning, not only for economics but also for culture, aiming to create a new Jew through a melting pot. They favored a highly interventionist central government. This centralized approach is at odds with the diverse needs and desires of our communities.

This central planning approach has had a profound impact on Mizrahi and religious Jews. The attempt to create a new Jew through the melting pot often marginalized these communities, as the central planners did not fully represent their interests or respect their unique cultural identities. This has led to a sense of alienation and resentment, which is still felt today. 

This sense of alienation is at the heart of their request today for judicial reform that will give more power to elected officials that they feel represent them more than the elites.

It seems that most points of contention arise from areas where the government intervenes. Therefore, a shift towards more free-market and conservative philosophies could alleviate many of the internal conflicts in Israel. Even on contentious economic matters, such as the redistribution of wealth from the workforce to the ultra-Orthodox Jews who choose not to work, free-market principles can offer solutions. 

In the face of the current crisis, some fringe groups have suggested separating into two different countries – one religious (Judea) and one secular (Israel), echoing the biblical schism in Israel from three thousand years ago. This is not the solution I propose. I believe in one strong Israel, which unites us through our common past and heritage. Instead, I advocate for more autonomy for local authorities and the application of free-market principles in this one united state.

As a free-market party, the Likud should lead the way in this endeavor. By embracing conservative principles, we can address the concerns of all sectors of Israeli society, from secular to religious and from liberal to conservative. We can ensure that Israel remains a Jewish and democratic state, where every individual has the freedom to define their lifestyle and every community can shape its own character.

The ongoing protests are not just about judicial reform. They are a call for a broader conversation about the future of our nation. Let us seize this opportunity to foster unity through diversity, guided by the principles of individual freedom, local autonomy, and minimal government intervention. 

This is the path forward for Israel, a path that respects the diverse identities of its citizens while upholding the principles of a Jewish and democratic state.

The writer is a Likud MK.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by