The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Male and female cells derived from same person for first time -Hadassah research

A Hadassah team created male and female stem cells with the same genetic code from the same person that only differs in sex chromosomes.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 13:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 13:20
Hadassah University Medical Center (photo credit: AVI HAYOUN)
Hadassah University Medical Center
(photo credit: AVI HAYOUN)

For the first time ever, human male and female cells have been created with the same genetic code from the same person. The breakthrough, conducted at Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Medical Center, is a unique model that could lead to new discoveries in the study of sex differences and in the speedier development of gender medicine.

The study was headed by Prof. Benjamin Reubinoff, director of the Swartz Stem Cell Research Center at the Goldyne Savad Institute of Gene Therapy and a senior physician at the hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology department. The study was published in the journal Science Direct: Stem Cell Reports under the title “Modeling sex differences in humans using isogenic induced pluripotent stem cells.” 

“This is a breakthrough in the field of gender medicine.”

Prof. Reubinoff

The importance of gender differences for medicine

In recent years, there has been a growing understanding that gender differences affect health, including the risk of developing certain diseases and the course of diseases. Women, for example, have a higher risk of developing autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, while men are more likely to have more serious illness when infected with COVID-19 and other infections. There are also differences in cardiac morbidity and various psychiatric disorders. 

In addition, there are differences between the sexes in the effectiveness and side effects of drugs. Most of the drugs taken off the shelves in recent years posed a greater risk for women. As a result, there is an increasing interest in the field of gender medicine that deals with the effects of biological sex on health, disease course, and the effectivity and toxicity of therapies.

Medical research, pharmaceutical companies and health authorities have recently been dealing with gender differences and the need to adjust treatments and determine drug dosages according to the patient’s sex, but research and development in the field have encountered difficulties. 

Prof. Benjamin Reubinoff, Hadassah-University Medical Center Jerusalem. (credit: HADASSAH MEDICAL ORGANIZATION) Prof. Benjamin Reubinoff, Hadassah-University Medical Center Jerusalem. (credit: HADASSAH MEDICAL ORGANIZATION)

In nature there are no genetically identical twins where one is a male and the other is a female. In the absence of a man and a woman with the same genetic code, when comparing the sexes today, a large number of women and men must be tested to overcome the natural genetic variance among humans that masks the differences between the sexes. In addition, when differences are found, it is impossible to know whether they are due to sex chromosomes or derived from a different hormonal composition between males and females.

A unique model of male and female stem cells

The Hadassah team created male and female stem cells with the same genetic code from the same person that only differ in sex chromosomes. The biological sex is determined by the composition of the sex chromosomes of the fetus - the female cells contain two X chromosomes (XX), while the male has one X chromosome and a Y chromosome (XY). These differences result in the creation of reproductive organs unique to each sex and the secretion of male and female hormones that also contribute to the variability between the sexes. 

The unique stem cell system we have developed will lead to new discoveries about gender differences ... and contribute to the development of better medicine adapted to men and women.”

Prof. Reubinoff

The unique model of male and female stem cells with the same genetic code allows for a clear demonstration in the lab of gender differences, without the masking resulting from natural genetic variability between individuals. It bypasses the need for comparative research of a large number of men and women. 

The stem cells can mature into any cell in the human body and therefore the model that was developed will make it possible to study differences between the sexes in all types of cells and to understand whether the cause of the difference is the composition of the sex chromosomes or the difference in the hormonal profile.

The study was carried out as part of the doctoral dissertation of physician-researcher Dr. Ithai Waldhorn. “To develop the unique stem cells,” he explained, “we used the blood cells of a man with Klinefelter syndrome – a genetic syndrome in which the man has two X chromosomes and one Y chromosome (XXY), and appears in one or two out of every 1,000 males. The blood cell donor to our study was unique and one of the few Klinefelter sufferers in the world whose blood also had small subpopulations of normal male (XY) and female (XX) cells.” 

A TECHNICIAN works in the Breast Cancer Research Lab at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem. (credit: KEREN FREEMAN/FLASH90)A TECHNICIAN works in the Breast Cancer Research Lab at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem. (credit: KEREN FREEMAN/FLASH90)

The team turned the donor’s blood cells into induced pluripotent stem cells and isolated stem cells that were genetically identical except that they were male or female. The isolated stem cells can mature into any cell type and thus may serve for developing cellular models for the study of sex-related differences in all cell types of the human body. In addition, the stem cells make it possible to study of the differences between males and females – in the absence as well as in the presence of sex hormones and distinguish between genetic and hormonal influences on gender differences, he continued.

“This is a breakthrough in the field of gender medicine,” Prof. Reubinoff asserted. “The world of medical science today recognizes the great importance of the differences between women and men. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has changed its policy in recent years, now requiring that all medical research that it funds be conducted on both sexes equally. The unique stem cell system we have developed will lead to new discoveries about gender differences, can help compare the efficacy and toxicity of drugs, and contribute to the development of better medicine adapted to men and women.”



Tags medicine hadassah hospital science Gender genetics stem cell research research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by