Britain reviews all weapons export licenses with Turkey

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 00:09
  The United Kingdom is reviewing all weapons exports licences to Turkey as it faces mounting pressure over its military offensive in northern Syria, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

British ministers have suspended issuing new licences for arms sales to Turkey while the review is being conducted, the newspaper added.

Italy, the top arms exporter to Turkey last year, also joined a ban on selling weapons and ammunition to Ankara after a weekend decision by France and Germany to suspend sales, and Spain signalled it was ready to do so.


