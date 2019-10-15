Germany's Scholz calls for coordinated approach to convince Turkey to end Syria operation

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for not having coordinated his decision to impose sanctions against Turkey, adding that the European Union is discussing its options and should act together.



Trump on Monday announced a package of sanctions to punish Turkey, a week after reversing U.S. policy and moving troops out of the way to allow Turkey to attack Washington's allies in northern Syria.

"It's crucial that we coordinate our actions internationally, that's the most important thing in this situation. This also applies to the European Union," Scholz told Reuters in an interview.He said that the military escalation in Syria must be stopped, adding that Germany would not waive any arms exports to Turkey for the time being.

