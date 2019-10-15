Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Germany's Scholz calls for coordinated approach to convince Turkey to end Syria operation

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 14:02
Breaking news

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for not having coordinated his decision to impose sanctions against Turkey, adding that the European Union is discussing its options and should act together.

Trump on Monday announced a package of sanctions to punish Turkey, a week after reversing U.S. policy and moving troops out of the way to allow Turkey to attack Washington's allies in northern Syria.

"It's crucial that we coordinate our actions internationally, that's the most important thing in this situation. This also applies to the European Union," Scholz told Reuters in an interview.



He said that the military escalation in Syria must be stopped, adding that Germany would not waive any arms exports to Turkey for the time being.


