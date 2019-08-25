Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Update: Three indicted following LGBTQ-related hate crime against brother

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 11:00
The Tel Aviv attorney's office submitted an official indictment against two brothers (ages 23 and 28) and their friend Jamal Knaani from the Israeli Arab city of Tamra on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder of their 16 year old brother, due to his homosexuality.

The three stabbed their 16 year old brother outside of a shelter for LGBTQ youths in late July, and the event has been widely described as a "hate crime".The brothers were also indicted on assault charges after threatening and injuring their younger brother in a previous incident.

An additional charge was filed against a man named Wisam Abu Hamed (age 26) for facilitating a crime and unlawful replacement of auto parts.



