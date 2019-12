Yisrael Beytenu presented on Wednesday a new initiative to prevent a third round of elections suggests a temporary government consisting of 11 MKs, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The temporary small government will not have to consult the Knesset on budget issues and will serve for approximately one year.According to Yisrael Beytenu, they already discussed the move with Blue and White officials and there seems to be a real possibility for the initiative to be welcomed.