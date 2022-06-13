The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Why didn’t Hamas fire rockets at the Jerusalem flag march? - intel report

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center said there was a multi-pronged decision behind their move.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 17:01
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center on Monday published a report explaining why Hamas did not fire rockets in response to the Jerusalem flag march last month, despite threatening to do so.

According to the intelligence center, Hamas' decision to back off its threat was multi-pronged.

The reasons

First, Hamas said that it had succeeded in getting Israel to change the path of the march to be less provocative and less involving the al-Aqsa Mosque.

They said this, although in fact, Israel never had any intention of the flag march being allowed to go near the mosque.

People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Rather, Hamas made the statement for propaganda purposes.

Second, Hamas said that Israel was in an extraordinary level of preparedness both because it was carrying out a major national IDF training exercise as well as that it had a heightened security awareness following Hamas threats.

This meant that Hamas would be unable to achieve surprise as it did in May 2021.

Third, the terror group said that many countries had begged it not to fire rockets. Although Gaza's rulers said they had not been influenced by these appeals, their spin doctors put forth the communications as evidence of the increased stature of the organization in the region.

As time went on, Hamas became more defensive as it endured more verbal attacks from various groups in Gaza for having failed to follow through on its threat.

Hamas restated some of its original defenses for not having attacked in a more apologetic manner, but also added that this was not the right time yet to put the Gaza Strip through an entire wide round of conflict with Israel following the May 2021 war. Hamas officials noted that it did fire eight rockets on May 28, the day before the flag march, into the sea, showing that it still had rocket-firing capabilities.

Israel had responded to the demonstration by sending messages to Hamas that it had no intention of escalating the flag march issue, but that if Hamas actually fired on Israel, it would face extreme repercussions.

Part of Hamas' problem was that its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar made a very strong speech on April 30 which appeared to directly commit it to conflict with Israel.

Ultimately, the Meir Amit Center said that Hamas' true intentions were not to get Gaza drawn into another conflict, but to try to incite east Jerusalem residents, Israeli-Arabs and West Bank Palestinians into a conflict with Israel over the flag march.

In addition, though it is still early to say, the spring spike in terror seemed to wane in mid and late May and this may have also impacted any Hamas plans to inflame the situation.



Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict Jerusalem day Flag March
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by