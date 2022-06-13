The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center on Monday published a report explaining why Hamas did not fire rockets in response to the Jerusalem flag march last month, despite threatening to do so.

According to the intelligence center, Hamas' decision to back off its threat was multi-pronged.

The reasons

First, Hamas said that it had succeeded in getting Israel to change the path of the march to be less provocative and less involving the al-Aqsa Mosque.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

They said this, although in fact, Israel never had any intention of the flag march being allowed to go near the mosque.

People hold up Israeli flags at the annual Jerusalem Day flag march. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Rather, Hamas made the statement for propaganda purposes.

Second, Hamas said that Israel was in an extraordinary level of preparedness both because it was carrying out a major national IDF training exercise as well as that it had a heightened security awareness following Hamas threats.

This meant that Hamas would be unable to achieve surprise as it did in May 2021.

Third, the terror group said that many countries had begged it not to fire rockets. Although Gaza's rulers said they had not been influenced by these appeals, their spin doctors put forth the communications as evidence of the increased stature of the organization in the region.

As time went on, Hamas became more defensive as it endured more verbal attacks from various groups in Gaza for having failed to follow through on its threat.

Hamas restated some of its original defenses for not having attacked in a more apologetic manner, but also added that this was not the right time yet to put the Gaza Strip through an entire wide round of conflict with Israel following the May 2021 war. Hamas officials noted that it did fire eight rockets on May 28, the day before the flag march, into the sea, showing that it still had rocket-firing capabilities.

Israel had responded to the demonstration by sending messages to Hamas that it had no intention of escalating the flag march issue, but that if Hamas actually fired on Israel, it would face extreme repercussions.

Part of Hamas' problem was that its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar made a very strong speech on April 30 which appeared to directly commit it to conflict with Israel.

Ultimately, the Meir Amit Center said that Hamas' true intentions were not to get Gaza drawn into another conflict, but to try to incite east Jerusalem residents, Israeli-Arabs and West Bank Palestinians into a conflict with Israel over the flag march.

In addition, though it is still early to say, the spring spike in terror seemed to wane in mid and late May and this may have also impacted any Hamas plans to inflame the situation.