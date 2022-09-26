The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israeli officials warn IDF soldiers of terrorist ambush in West Bank

The Israeli military warned the Palestinian Authority that if it does not act to stop terrorism and violence in the West Bank, the IDF will.

By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 18:53
IDF troops carrying out operations in the West Bank overnight, September 14, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops carrying out operations in the West Bank overnight, September 14, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorist networks in the West Bank are attempting 'provocation attacks,' in which they lure Israeli soldiers into an ambush by getting their attention, Israeli security officials warned on Monday.

This strategy was used last week when shots were fired toward the settlement of Har Bracha, near Nablus, as well as toward a nearby military post. The shooter managed to escape, but the IDF found at least 60 shell casings during sweeps.

IDF intelligence officials and field observers were asked to be alert and aware of such incidents occurring again in the West Bank. In addition, Palestinian social media is being heavily monitored to observe and detect individuals who could potentially carry out attacks.

Sources within the Israeli security establishment warned the Palestinian Authority and its security mechanisms that if it does not act to prevent terrorist attacks and violent clashes in the West Bank, the IDF will.

The IDF leadership is seeking to restore calm in the region and avoid any provocative activities that could potentially cause tensions to escalate.

IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF kills member of terror group responsible for ambush

Palestinian terrorist group Lions' Den later claimed responsibility for the shootings in Har Bracha. Early on Sunday morning, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian terrorist and wounded several others in an operation conducted in Nablus. 

The slain terrorist, Saeed al-Houni, was later confirmed to have been part of the Lions' Den group.

Mahmoud al-Bana, another Lion's Den member, was seen during al-Houni's funeral, held in the West Bank on Sunday. According to security intel, he was also likely involved in the shooting attacks but managed to escape uncaptured in nearby refugee camps.



Tags Israel IDF Palestinians Terrorism West Bank security Palestinian terrorism Israeli–Palestinian conflict
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by