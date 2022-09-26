Israeli officials warn IDF soldiers of terrorist ambush in West Bank

Terrorist networks in the West Bank are attempting 'provocation attacks,' in which they lure Israeli soldiers into an ambush by getting their attention, Israeli security officials warned on Monday.

This strategy was used last week when shots were fired toward the settlement of Har Bracha, near Nablus, as well as toward a nearby military post. The shooter managed to escape, but the IDF found at least 60 shell casings during sweeps.

IDF intelligence officials and field observers were asked to be alert and aware of such incidents occurring again in the West Bank. In addition, Palestinian social media is being heavily monitored to observe and detect individuals who could potentially carry out attacks.

Sources within the Israeli security establishment warned the Palestinian Authority and its security mechanisms that if it does not act to prevent terrorist attacks and violent clashes in the West Bank, the IDF will.

The IDF leadership is seeking to restore calm in the region and avoid any provocative activities that could potentially cause tensions to escalate.

IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF kills member of terror group responsible for ambush

Palestinian terrorist group Lions' Den later claimed responsibility for the shootings in Har Bracha. Early on Sunday morning, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian terrorist and wounded several others in an operation conducted in Nablus.

The slain terrorist, Saeed al-Houni, was later confirmed to have been part of the Lions' Den group.

Mahmoud al-Bana, another Lion's Den member, was seen during al-Houni's funeral, held in the West Bank on Sunday. According to security intel, he was also likely involved in the shooting attacks but managed to escape uncaptured in nearby refugee camps.