The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Could tanks, helicopters secure quiet in W. Bank with Palestinians? - analysis

There are many ideas, short of a messianic peace vision, that can help restore calm, but tanks and helicopters are either a tiny part or a nonexistent part of the solution.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 20:41

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 21:19
Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Some see the world in one or two dimensions and others in three. When Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also has a portfolio within the Defense Ministry, responded to the Palestinian terrorist attack in which two Jews were murdered in Huwara in the northern West Bank by calling for using tanks and helicopters against the Palestinians, he certainly was not thinking three-dimensionally.

Nor was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who picked a fight with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), which recommended unsealing the residence of a terrorist who killed three Jews earlier in February.

These views are indicative of narrow thinking. Lessons from the Second Intifada and the Knife Intifada showed that substantially increased IDF physical presence in West Bank areas, especially Palestinian areas, were part of the necessary mix of ingredients for restoring calm and security.

But that presence rarely involved tanks and helicopters – blunt instruments for open battlefields or for targeting large, concentrated enemy positions.

Those positions do not exist in the West Bank, which does not have the massive volume of rockets, other destructive weapons and well-structured Hamas militias that exist in Gaza.

A soldier sits atop an IDF Merkava tank during a drill in Israel's north (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)A soldier sits atop an IDF Merkava tank during a drill in Israel's north (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

Why won't tanks, helicopters in the West Bank secure quiet with the Palestinians?

The Palestinian Authority, while it might not control all areas and might be turning a blind eye to terrorist elements, is actively avoiding conflict with the IDF. Non-PA terrorist elements do not pose anywhere near the same magnitude of threat as Hamas. Neither do they present a useful large target for tanks or helicopters.

Militarily, the tactic that worked before, and would likely work now if it needs to be unleashed, would involve huge numbers of soldiers going door to door, with intelligence support from drones.

Likewise, despite Ben-Gvir’s attack on the Shin Bet, the security agency has been a big supporter of house demolitions to deter future terrorism.

However, part of the Shin Bet’s rationale is that Palestinians know in their heart of hearts that the agency is focused on families who hold some joint responsibility for the terrorism of their family members.

In contrast, the Shin Bet found that the Ramot terrorist from earlier this month was psychologically unstable and that the family did not assist him in any way and might even have tried to temper his violent leanings.

A house demolition in that case could just create more terrorists, even according to the Shin Bet, because not a single Palestinian would see it as legitimate.

But the Second Intifada was also brought under control by the eventual completion of the West Bank security barrier to limit infiltrations.

One problem in a dimension where using force cannot solve everything – and tanks and helicopters are useless and impractical to police a long border – is that, as IDF sources told The Jerusalem Post, completing those portions of the barrier where Palestinians are still sneaking through into sovereign Israel could take another 18 months.

And this doesn’t even address east Jerusalem, where there is not any initiative being entertained that could handle the security situation. Arabs from east Jerusalem travel freely in Israel. Even presuming that nearly all of them aren’t looking to act against Israel, anyone with violent intentions is unrestrained. Tanks and helicopters are even less relevant there.

Sunday’s terrorist attack occurred in an overlapping Palestinian area, where Palestinians and Israelis mix, the least secure type of location.

The Knife Intifada was partially put down by Israeli security forces using social media and drone surveillance to predict and prevent terrorist attacks by “lone wolf” attackers before they happened. Yet, many say another ingredient to ending the Second Intifada was Israel’s announced withdrawal from Gaza.

In contrast, there is currently no diplomatic dimension (or “carrot”) on the table from Israel to follow a new Operation Defensive Shield (or “stick”), such as then-prime minister Ariel Sharon used.

In parallel to demolishing more houses, taking away terrorists’ citizenship and calling for capital punishment for terrorists, the current government is also in negotiations with the PA, Jordan and Egypt to try to calm the broader situation before it transforms into another intifada. Part of the “deal” that seems to have emerged includes freezing unilateral actions on both sides for some months.

For Israel, this referred to new settlements and outposts, whereas for the Palestinians, it might have referred to legal moves against Israel in the UN system.

But as those efforts continue, elements of the coalition oppose any dialogue whatsoever with any Palestinians, even though the Shin Bet believes dialogue is critical to restoring security cooperation with the PA.

In past years, some intelligence officials told the Post that the PA had helped Israel stop 20% or more of terrorist attacks against Israel – not insignificant numbers. And tanks and helicopters in the West Bank would not make things quieter with Hamas in Gaza.

To date, the current government has failed to convince Hamas to fully disconnect itself from issues with Palestinians in other conflict areas.

All of this comes down to the idea that using force, and more of it, may absolutely be part of the equation to end the almost yearlong up-and-down current wave of violence.

But there will also likely need to be a “carrot” in there somewhere, whether economic, diplomatic or both. Might the new deal be enough in this area, or is it inadequate to escape the current quagmire?

Other ingredients could be the unfinished security barrier in the West Bank, which will take time, coming up with a unique security solution to east Jerusalem security issues and figuring out a way to restore deterrence with Hamas in Gaza.

This would mean the current government will need to try some new and creative ideas on multiple playing fields instead of only doubling down with populist slogans in one dimension.

There are many ideas, short of a messianic peace vision, that can help restore calm, and the latest deal might help with that. But tanks and helicopters are either a tiny part or a nonexistent part of the solution.



Tags Palestinians West Bank israel tanks Israeli Palestinian Conflict helicopter
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by