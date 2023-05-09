Operation Shield and Arrow: Who are the Palestinian civilian casualties?

Ten Palestinian civilians were killed overnight as a result of Israel's Operation Shield and Arrow campaign that took out three terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Among the civilian casualties are the wives of two of the targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders, Fa'a Anam and Leila Bahitini. Also killed was Hajar, the five-year-old daughter of the targeted terrorist Khalil Bahitini.

The children of Tareq Ezzaldin, the third targeted terrorist, were also killed. Also killed was a doctor named Jamal Hatzoan, his wife Mereva and son Yusef, as well as two sisters Dania Ata and Iman Ala Adas.

Israel launches Operation Shield and Arrow against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

The elimination of three senior leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad signaled the start of the IDF's Operation Shield and Arrow.

This comes following a period of unrest around the Gaza Strip, including the firing of rockets into Israeli towns in the area.

The wife and son of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Tareq Izzeldeen, who was killed in Israeli strike along with two of his children, react during his funeral in Gaza City, May 9, 2023. (credit: Ashraf Amra/Reuters)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned the heads of local authorities in the Gaza border area that the campaign against Palestinian Islamic Jihad could last a long time.

"We must be prepared for any scenario, including a prolonged campaign," Gallant said.

"We will not tolerate rocket fire that threatens Israel's residents."

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment with senior IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials to discuss plans of action.

Funerals are being held in Gaza for the terrorists who were killed overnight. It is anticipated that retaliatory rocket launches toward Israel could start when the funerals are finished.